3,000 registered delegates gathered at the open-air event to participate in interactive sessions and conversations highlighting Dubai as a health and medical tourism hub.

Industry experts, entrepreneurs, and public sector leaders delved into cutting-edge technologies and policies creating world-class services for communities and visitors.

Lt. Col. Dr. Essa Almutawa, Chief AI Officer and Director of the Monitoring and Inspection Department at Dubai Civil Defense: “AI is shifting the boundaries of what is possible.”

Dubai: Forbes Middle East’s inaugural Medical Tourism and Wellness Summit, presented by American Hospital Dubai, has concluded, highlighting Dubai’s emergence as a premier global hub for wellness tourism and medical travel.

With around 3,000 delegates registered to participate in over two days of in-depth discussions, immersive activities, and fitness sessions, the event underscored Dubai’s commitment to positioning itself as a destination that champions health and well-being. Held on November 23-24 at Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach Hotel, the summit brought together thought leaders, innovators, and wellness advocates to explore trends, challenges, and opportunities in the medical tourism and wellness sectors.

Some of the key speakers from the second day included Lt. Col. Dr. Essa Almutawa, Chief AI Officer and Director of Monitoring and Inspection Department at Dubai Civil Defense; Dr. Georges Pascal Haber, CEO of the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi; Dr. Mourad Ghrairi, Chief Medical Officer at HMS FIFA Medical Centre of Excellence Dubai; Dr. Ghida Harfouche, Partner at TVM Capital Healthcare; Shirin Bamboat, Head HR-Strategic Projects at VFS GLOBAL; and Nasser Massoud, Founder and Managing Director of Concept Realisation Management.

Discussions highlighted how Dubai is leveraging cutting-edge technologies and strategic partnerships to elevate its standing as a world-class medical tourism destination. Topics included the future of healthcare through intelligent technologies and robotics, the role of genetics and personalized medicine in revolutionizing patient care, and the significance of AI and big data in improving healthcare delivery.

“This summit has embodied wellness and fitness and shown how this region is growing to be a global leader and sought-out destination for visitors looking for a seamless integration of world-class healthcare and wellness-focused travel experiences,” said Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East. “We’ve curated a balance between knowledge sharing and physical activity to ensure that everyone has had the chance to exercise their minds and bodies, showcasing Dubai’s unique ability to merge innovation, luxury, and health to redefine the global wellness tourism landscape.”

“As healthcare evolves, American Hospital is playing a pivotal role in transforming patient care and accessibility,” said Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of the Mohamed & Obaid Almulla Group and American Hospital Dubai. “This summit has been an excellent opportunity to discuss how we can leverage these advancements to improve outcomes and create a sustainable future for medical tourism.”

Lt. Col. Dr. Essa Almutawa, Chief AI Officer and Director of the Monitoring and Inspection Department at Dubai Civil Defense, said: “We see incredible promise. AI is shifting the boundaries of what is possible. Beyond efficiency, AI is reshaping outcomes. It could reduce hospital admissions by 20%, helping doctors make decisions and patients recover and return to their families sooner. This is an evolutionary shift. These tools could be the difference between life and death.”

A major focus of the summit was showcasing Dubai’s tourism and wellness ecosystem, emphasizing the city’s unique ability to blend luxury hospitality, health-focused travel, and innovation-driven healthcare services. Experts shared insights and practical tips across three stages. Elsewhere, the Refresh and Recharge Wellness Area and Healing Hub workshops offered experiences that aligned with the spirit of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. Activities included mat pilates, cycling, boxing sessions, and sound healing, while attendees tapped into their creativity during workshops on multi-media art, tea meditation, and self-hypnosis. The day culminated in a performance by DJ Rodge.

Forbes Middle East was proud to collaborate with key partners to bring this event to life, including presenting partner, American Hospital; strategic partners, the Department of Economy & Tourism, Emirates Health Services, and Dubai Health Authority; event partner, Ground Jam; wellness partner, Holistified; gift partners, Freakin Healthy, Maison Etherique, Elluna, Wellbeings Holistic Healing, No More Bottles, Barriya, Touch of Oud, ALAM Health & Beauty, Opulence, Daima, Imunika, The Body Shop, Siyate, and Humanity Code; food partners, Healthy Patisserie, House of Pops, Seamoss, Stree F&B, Solaris Tea, Barakat Group, Switch Foods, and Naughty Pizza; activity partner Dubai Drums; AI innovation partner, Business Bay; fitness partners, Dubai Fitness Challenge and Champs Sports Club; furniture partner, Fern Event Rentals; production and event partner, Buildup; flower partner, Flower District; and media partner, Dubai Media.

