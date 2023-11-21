Cairo, Egypt - Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world’s leading wellness groups and hygienic paper manufacturers, has recently announced a donation of hygienic products to the people of Gaza. This aid shipment was made possible through a collaboration with the Misr El Kheir (MEK) Foundation and the National Alliance for Civil Development Action.

Commenting on this initiative, Ahmed El Fakharany, Chief Commercial Officer and General Manager at Fine Hygienic Holding in Egypt, said, “This step reflects our unwavering commitment to standing with Palestinians and alleviating the suffering of the people in the Gaza Strip in the current circumstances”

Fakharany pointed out that this donation aligns with Egypt's ongoing efforts to offer support and humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. It is a testament to the unwavering commitment of FHH in standing by the side of the Palestinian community and strengthening their resilience. Notably, FHH has already made significant contributions by donating substantial quantities of hygienic products from Jordan back in October.

It is worth mentioning that Fine Hygienic Holding was established in 1958 by Elia Nuqul, a Palestinian refugee, who had a vision and was far ahead of his time. Elia saw that hygienic paper products were not widely available in the MENA region. He knew that this business has enormous potential in this market segment, and so Fine was born, and years later the brand expanded to Egypt and other MENA markets.