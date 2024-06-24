Al Qassim becomes Etihad’s fourth destination in Saudi Arabia.

The new service caters to large populations in KSA’s central region and connects guests to Etihad’s growing global network.

The inaugural flights mark 20 years of Etihad flights connecting Abu Dhabi with the Kingdom.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the UAE, today celebrated the start of its flights to Al Qassim, marking the first flight ever connecting the UAE’s capital with Al Qassim in the central region of KSA.

The new route becomes Etihad’s fourth destination to Saudi Arabia and offers guests four non-stop flights per week. This service will enhance connectivity between KSA and the rest of the world through Abu Dhabi.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said: “As we celebrate the newest addition to our growing global network, we also reaffirm our commitment to the Saudi market as we mark 20 years of connecting Abu Dhabi with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With the increasing demand for air travel to the promising business and tourism market in KSA, we are excited to launch flights to Al Qassim, a significant cultural and commercial centre.

“By establishing this air link, we aim to meet the increasing demand and provide our guests with convenient access to Abu Dhabi and seamless connectivity to our extensive global network, while delivering a remarkable flying experience.”

The flights will be operated with aircraft from the Airbus A320 family, offering Etihad’s award-winning service to guests in both Business and Economy cabins.

Flights to and from Al Qassim can be booked on etihad.com, the mobile app, Etihad Airways Contact Centres, or through travel agents.

Flight schedule for Abu Dhabi – Al Qassim service, effective 24 June 2024, all times local:

Flight Origin Departure Destination Arrival Aircraft Frequency EY 0627 AUH 08:00 ELQ 09:10 A320 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat EY 0628 ELQ 10:15 AUH 13:20 A320 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat

