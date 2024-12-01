Cairo, Egypt – Entlaq, a leading think tank driving innovation and entrepreneurship in Egypt, proudly announces its partnership with Informa Markets, the global leader in exhibition and event management. This collaboration is centered on the launch of the highly anticipated Egypt's Clean-Tech Landscape 2024 sector report, aimed at positioning Egypt as a regional hub for clean technology innovation and sustainable development, as well as extending this partnership to Entlaq’s different sectorial reports across Informa Events.

This first-of-its-kind report provides a comprehensive analysis of Egypt’s clean-tech sector, focusing on renewable energy, waste management, water conservation, and green hydrogen. It evaluates market dynamics, highlights key growth opportunities, and proposes actionable recommendations for policymakers, investors, and entrepreneurs. By addressing critical challenges, such as expertise gaps, regulatory barriers, and infrastructure deficits, the report serves as a roadmap to foster clean-tech innovation and investment in Egypt.

As part of this partnership, Informa Markets will support entlaq in the outreach and meetups with relevant stakeholders and integrate the report's findings into its flagship Egypt Energy Event as well as promoting it with its local and International Network and Events. Entlaq will be recognized as the exclusive Think Tank Partner for the 2025 edition of Egypt Energy, where it will lead discussions on policy frameworks, market trends, and innovation opportunities to accelerate clean-tech adoption and investments. Entlaq’s role as a thought leader will amplify the impact of the event, bridging gaps between stakeholders and promoting actionable solutions for the energy sector.

“We are thrilled to partner with Informa Markets to accelerate Egypt’s transition to a tech-driven economy” said Mohamed Ehab, CEO of Entlaq Holding. “Our collaboration, both locally and internationally, aligns with our mission to empower entrepreneurs, attract sustainable investments, and establish Egypt as a leader in clean energy and innovation.”

He further highlighted the strategic significance of the Egypt's Clean-Tech Landscape 2024 report, stating, “This report serves as a critical enabler for accelerating investment in the clean-tech sector, which is pivotal to achieving Egypt’s renewable energy targets and sustainable development goals. By addressing gaps in skills, investment flows, and policy frameworks, and by identifying emerging opportunities, the report acts as a comprehensive roadmap for decision-makers, investors, startups, and ecosystem enablers. Its data-driven insights provide a solid foundation for designing policies, initiatives, and programs that will enhance the entire clean-tech ecosystem and catalyze sustainable growth.”

“We at Informa Markets are delighted to announce our collaboration with Entlaq as a key partner across all Informa events in Egypt. This partnership reflects our commitment to providing platforms that support innovation and entrepreneurship while driving growth across various economic sectors. We are confident that this collaboration will bring exceptional value to our events and pave the way for further shared successes.”Said – Mostapha Khalil, Group Director, Informa Markets

Mark Ring, Group Director - Energy Middle East and Africa at Informa Markets, stated:“Our collaboration with Entlaq across Informa Markets’ energy portfolio underscores our mutual dedication to innovation and sustainability in the energy sector. By combining Entlaq’s visionary approach with our global platforms, we aim to empower industry leaders, drive impactful discussions, and foster partnerships that shape a sustainable energy future.”

In addition to domestic efforts, the partnership extends to the international stage, with Entlaq presenting the Egypt's Clean-Tech Landscape 2024 report at the Middle East Energy Exhibition in Dubai and other Informa’s International Events. This prestigious platform will showcase Egypt’s clean-tech potential to a global audience of investors, innovators, and policymakers, highlighting opportunities for cross-border collaboration and investment.

This collaboration underscores Entlaq and Informa Markets' shared vision of pushing the boundaries of Egypt’s innovation, paving the way for a sustainable future powered by clean technologies and global partnerships.

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate, and grow. Its portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. Informa Markets provides customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience, and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content, and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, Informa Markets brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them thrive 365 days a year.