Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, the leading integrated international oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain, today announced its participation at the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) & Dubai Solar Show 2022 organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

The 24th edition of the region’s largest sustainability and clean energy technology exhibition is set to take place from 27-29 September at Dubai’s World Trade Centre. The industry event is in line with Dubai’s vision to build a sustainable future for the Emirate and is held annually under the directive of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai and under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

ENOC Group, one of the Jubilee sponsors, is showcasing its key Midstream and Downstream projects which highlight the group’s contribution towards the growth of Dubai. During the 3-day event ENOC Group will display its five milestone projects including ENOC Jet-Fuel Pipeline Network, HTL’s Fuel Supply Management System, ENOC Link’s eLink Station, VitalyX and Yes Rewards.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “Every year WETEX brings together industry experts and leading players to showcase innovation and cutting-edge technologies while leading discussions on the latest energy trends, policies, and regulations. As a leading integrated global oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain, we believe that it is imperative to have a strong presence at such dynamic industry events. Through our participation at WETEX, we endeavour to shed light on some of the projects operating across our various business units. These projects showcase innovation and advanced solutions which will support Dubai’s position as a pioneering global hub for innovation and sustainable economy. We are proud to sponsor and participate in this year’s edition of WETEX and look forward to contributing to yet another successful edition.”

ENOC’s Jet-Fuel Pipeline Network links its Horizon Emirates Jebel Ali Petroleum (HEJP) storage terminal in Jebel Ali to Al Maktoum International Airport and will meet the demand for jet fuel at Dubai Airports up until 2050. ENOC’s Horizon Terminals has deployed the advanced Fuel Supply Management system, a digital solution that helps plan fuel supplies to retail stations based on their current stock while also forecasting demand. The eLink Station is a mobile fueling format that enables motorists and customers easy access and convenient fueling services. Vitaly X provides real time analysis for in-service lubricants monitoring with integrated data processing capabilities & transmittance via cloud-based system to end user and display the results via dashboard. This will enhance efficiency, reduce industrial downtime, and improve an assets’ lifespan. Yes Rewards is ENOC Group’s fuel rewards programme that enables customers to earn points and rewards when paying for fuel, automotive services or for purchasing convenience store products and groceries; across ENOC’s and EPPCO service station network.

WETEX and Dubai Solar Show are the perfect platforms to display the latest technological advancements and discuss the latest trends related to energy, water conservation, saving natural resources and building a sustainable environment. They provide an ideal opportunity for local and international companies and organizations to share and showcase their products and services, along with offering a forum to share best practices and experiences with exhibitors from around the world.

The 2021 edition witnessed a total of 45, 506 visitors from 55 countries.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated international oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate’s success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

