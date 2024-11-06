Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, has emerged as a leader in HAZMAT and Fire Risk assessment capabilities, following their Emergency Response Centre member’s completion of specialised training from International Fire Training Centre in UK. The success of this training programme underscores ENOC Group’s dedication to meeting and exceeding global benchmarks for fire safety and emergency response. It further aligns with the Group’s commitment to maintaining the highest level of preparedness and ensuring a swift, effective response to any potential industrial hazards.

ENOC Group Emergency Response Centre members graduated from the training that equips firefighters with the necessary skills to respond to hazardous material incidents, performs rescue operations and conducts fire risk assessment in the high-risk oil and gas sector.

The graduation ceremony was attended by His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC and Hesham Ali Mustafa, Managing Director-Shared Services Centre, Group HR and NBD at ENOC, who delivered prizes to top performing firefighters.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said, “At ENOC, we recognise that the well-being of our people and the protection of our assets are essential to our continued success. I commend our firefighters, who play a vital role in ensuring the safety and security of ENOC's operations, for their continuous dedication in protecting our Group’s assets. This specialised training is a testament to our commitment to meeting the highest safety standards and I encourage all firefighting team members to continue in pursuance of excellence and sustainability in our operations.”

ENOC Group’s ongoing commitment to operational safety, regulatory compliance and protecting its people and assets receives a boost with this training. The Group opened its first and one-of-a-kind Emergency Response Centre in Jebel Ali in 2022, as a part of its ongoing strategy and plan to protect its assets in collaboration with Dubai Civil Defence. The recent training represents a key milestone in EERC’s strategic goal to maintain safety standards and emergency preparedness.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.

