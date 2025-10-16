Dubai, United Arab Emirates — ASUS, a global technology leader, is reinforcing its commitment to the Middle East’s AI transformation through its AI Factory architecture — a comprehensive framework combining NVIDIA-accelerated computing with intelligent infrastructure design.

The AI Factory offers enterprises a unified platform to build, train, and deploy AI models at scale, integrating compute, storage, networking, and cooling technologies for end-to-end efficiency. It embodies ASUS’s vision of enabling “AI for everyone,” simplifying enterprise-level deployment through a standardised, modular design showcased recently at GITEX.

At the heart of this ecosystem are ASUS’s latest NVIDIA-accelerated systems, engineered to deliver exceptional performance and energy efficiency:

ASUS AI POD with NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 – a high-density GPU server optimised for large language models (LLMs) training and AI workloads.

ASUS XA NB3I-E12 with NVIDIA HGX B300 – featuring the latest NVIDIA Blackwell platform designed for next-generation generative and reasoning.

ASUS ESC NB8-E11 with NVIDIA HGX B200 – high-performance inference and training for enterprise AI Factory applications

ESC8000A-E13P powered by AMD EPYC 9005 processors and NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs – a versatile system supporting hybrid workloads with AMD EPYC™ 9005 processors and RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell or Hopper GPUs.

Ascent GX10 modular system – a next-generation, configurable platform that adapts to emerging AI workloads and diverse deployment needs.

Among the above systems, ASUS showcased server solutions featuring AMD EPYC™ 9005 processors, offering exceptional performance and scalability for AI-driven, mission-critical data center workloads.

Powered by AMD EPYC™ 9005 processors, the ASUS ESC8000A-E13P exemplifies performance and energy efficiency for demanding workloads such as generative AI, LLM training, and high-throughput data processing. Its integration with NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs and NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC enables 400G InfiniBand/Ethernet connectivity for ultra-low latency and high-bandwidth performance — empowering enterprises to scale AI infrastructure efficiently and sustainably.

Beyond hardware, ASUS Professional Services provides tailored, end-to-end support for enterprise clients. From planning and configuration to deployment, optimisation, and lifecycle management, ASUS offers a full suite of services that include infrastructure assessment, thermal and cooling design, network integration, and on-site deployment assistance. These services ensure that enterprises can transition seamlessly to AI-ready environments while maintaining operational resilience and sustainability.

Extending the ecosystem beyond hardware, ASUS delivers a comprehensive software and management stack:

ASUS AI Hub , a turnkey agentic AI platform, accelerates development and deployment of ready-to-use AI services.

, a turnkey agentic AI platform, accelerates development and deployment of ready-to-use AI services. ASUS Control Center (ACC) , an enterprise-grade centralized management tool, streamlines IT management, remote device configuration, and security patch deployment.

, an enterprise-grade centralized management tool, streamlines IT management, remote device configuration, and security patch deployment. ASUS Infrastructure Deployment Center (AIDC) provides zero-touch onboarding, automated OS installation, and accelerated rack-scale deployment.

provides zero-touch onboarding, automated OS installation, and accelerated rack-scale deployment. The platform is further enhanced by NVIDIA AI Enterprise and NVIDIA Omniverse, enabling enterprises to simulate, train, and deploy intelligent applications across industries.

“At ASUS, we are focused on building AI infrastructure that not only delivers uncompromising performance but also supports sustainability and adaptability. By integrating NVIDIA GB300, HGX, and NVIDIA MGX technologies and AMD EPYC 9005 platforms, our latest solutions provide enterprises with scalable platforms for AI-driven transformation. In the UAE, where digital innovation and smart city initiatives are a national priority, these solutions can accelerate breakthroughs across industries,” said Senic Chiu, Regional Director of Middle East and Africa.

The integration of AI Factory solutions and Professional Services marks a new milestone in ASUS’s regional strategy — enabling governments, universities, and private enterprises in the Middle East to build world-class AI infrastructure that supports the region’s growing focus on digital innovation and smart technologies.