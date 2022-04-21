Abu Dhabi, UAE: Emirates Steel Arkan Group, the UAE’s largest publicly traded steel and building materials company, saved AED 220 million in 2021 due to higher efficiency as the Group accelerates its strategy to harness innovation and unlock future-proof solutions.

Reflecting its knowledge-based creative culture, innovative ideas submitted through Emirates Steel’s strategic transformation program “Namaa” by employees helped deliver AED 220 million in efficiency savings last year due to optimisation and production improvements. Furthermore, in February 2020, Emirates Steel became the first steel manufacturer in the world and the first manufacturer in the UAE to receive the ‘ISO 56002:2019 Innovation Management System’ certificate, a recognition of the company’s success in implementing the latest cutting-edge technologies and conforming to best practices. Emirates Steel has also received over the past few years three patents from U.S. Patent and Trademarks Office, including one in collaboration with Khalifa University.

Engineer Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of Arkan and CEO of Emirates Steel said:

“As we celebrate World Creativity and Innovation Day, Emirates Steel Arkan Group is keen to stress the importance of embracing innovation and creativity in creating value for our shareholders and to support the development of the UAE’s industrial sector and ensure sustainable long-term growth. To that end, our dedicated Innovation team and Scientific Committee is accelerating the integration of a culture of research and development across the organisation while cooperating with external institutions to boost our scientific developmental efforts. Meanwhile, our plans for digital transformation are in line with the fourth industrial revolution and we aim to use disruptive technologies, including Artificial Intelligence and Virtual and Augmented Reality, to enhance our operations across the board and realise further financial gains.”

About Emirates Steel Arkan Group

Emirates Steel Arkan Group is a public joint stock company (ADX: ARKAN) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge rolling mill technologies to supply the domestic and international markets with high quality finished products including wire rods, rebars, heavy sections and sheet piles. Additionally, the Group produces premium cement, blocks, pipes, and dry mortar, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

Emirates Steel Arkan is the largest producer of heavy and jumbo sections, the only producer of hot rolled sheet piles in the region and the fourth steelmaker in the world to receive the ASME accreditation to produce nuclear grade rebar. The Group is also the first steelmaker in the world to capture its CO2 emissions and the first manufacturing company in the Middle East to be verified for (LEED) green building system documentation.

The Group is actively contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300bn’ by delivering market-leading products to local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. Through Senaat, Emirates Steel Arkan is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

