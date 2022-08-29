Customers stand a chance to win an all-expense paid trip for two to the final, semi-finals, quarter-final and opening matches

Dubai: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, has partnered with Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments, to enable an exciting once-in-a-lifetime opportunity ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, thanks to Visa.

Existing and new customers signing up for any Emirates Islamic Visa credit Card or enrolling to the campaign and meeting the minimum retail spend can enter a raffle draw and stand a chance to win two tickets to an all-expense paid trip to watch the games live in Doha.

Card customers can increase their chances of winning by spending more with their Emirates Islamic Visa Credit or Debit Card. New customers applying for a credit card and spending AED 100 will get 10 entries to the raffle. Further, every additional domestic spend of AED 100 will earn customers one additional entry and international spend, two entries. All card spending to enter the draw must take place between the promotion period which extends from 1st July to 11th September 2022.

Six lucky winners will enjoy exciting packages for two to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. As a part of each package, along with tickets to the match, winners will also receive airline tickets, hotel accommodation and local transportation. The packages include one 4-night package for the finals, one 4-night package for the semi-final match, two 3-night packages for the quarter finals and two 2-night packages for opening matches.

Farid Al Mulla, Head of Consumer Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic, said: “As the Islamic bank of choice in the region, we are always looking to bring the best offers and benefits to our loyal customers. Our latest card promotion in partnership with Visa not only offers our customers great value but also gives them the once-in-a-lifetime chance to witness one of the biggest sporting events, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, live with all expenses taken care of. Through such collaborations, we aim to continue to offer customers world class benefits and access to amazing privileges and rewards.”

Shahebaz Khan, Visa’s General Manager for UAE, Bahrain and Oman, said: “With less than six months to kick-off, this promotion could not have come at a better time. We are delighted to partner with Emirates Islamic to make FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ a memorable one for the bank’s Visa cardholders. The promotion is not only a great way to reward Emirates Islamic Visa cardholders but also to support the UAE government’s ambitions of extending the benefits of digital payments – secure, convenient and rewarding – to more consumers and businesses in UAE.”

