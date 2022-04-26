United Arab Emirates - The Global Business Angels Network (GBAN) announced today that the Emirates Angels Investor Association is the newest organization to join its inclusive global community of early-stage investor networks.

GBAN, part of the Global Entrepreneurship Network, has more than 80 members that meet regularly to share mentorship, training and support to improve investor capacity, amplify the angel voice on regulatory issues, facilitate cross-border investing and remove policy barriers faced by investors.

“As economies recover from the pandemic, a collaborative global approach is needed to ensure entrepreneurs – who are leading the charge when it comes to regenerating jobs – have access to the right capital at the right time,” said Jonathan Ortmans, president of the Global Entrepreneurship Network and board director at GBAN. “We are thrilled that Emirates Angels is committed to joining us in this work.”

Founded in 2020, Emirates Angels aims to positively contribute to the early-stage investment ecosystem through its investor network, focusing on tech-based startups with a sector-agnostic approach. The association hopes to accelerate the United Arab Emirates (UAE) startup scene, which is already one of the most active in the Middle East.

"Our philosophy is our slogan: Investing in the Future,” said Masaood Al Masaood, chairman at Emirates Angels. “Our members don't invest for returns only but to support startups in the UAE that focus on improving life as part of their contribution to the ecosystem. We look forward to connecting with, learning from, and sharing opportunities with GBAN members who share similar philosophies.”

GBAN is led by a global board of directors with members based in Africa, North America, Asia, Europe and Latin America. It meets virtually monthly and in person once a year. The next GBAN Annual Summit will be in Melbourne, Australia at the Global Entrepreneurship Congress in May 2023.

-Ends-

About the Global Entrepreneurship Network

The Global Entrepreneurship Network operates projects and programs in 180 countries to make it easier for anyone, anywhere to start and scale a business. By fostering deeper cross-border collaboration and initiatives between entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, policymakers and entrepreneurial support organizations, GEN works to fuel healthier start and scale ecosystems that create more jobs, educate individuals, accelerate innovation and strengthen economic growth. For more information, visit www.genglobal.org.