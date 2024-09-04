Cairo: EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, proudly announces its Research division’s strong performance in the 2024 Emerging EMEA Extel (formerly Institutional Investor Research) Survey rankings. The firm’s Research division and analysts have secured top positions across key sectors, reinforcing their authority and deep expertise in the region.

In the highly competitive analyst rankings, EFG Hermes has once again demonstrated its leadership with Hatem Alaa, Managing Director, Deputy Head of Research, and Head of Consumer Research, being ranked as the #1 analyst in the Consumer sector. Hatem also ranked as runner-up in MENA Research as well as the Transportation sector. Similarly, Ahmed Hazem Maher, Director of MENA Industrials Research, has been recognized as the #1 analyst in the Utilities sector and secured the #3 position in the Transportation sector. Additionally, Ahmed Moataz, Associate Director of Healthcare Research, has been recognized as runner-up in the Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals sector.

EFG Hermes’ firm rankings in the survey further underscore the company’s comprehensive research capabilities and commitment to delivering exceptional value to its clients. The firm achieved runner-up positions in MENA research and the Utilities research sector.

Ahmed Shams El Din, Managing Director, Head of Research of EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding Company, commented, “These rankings speak volumes about the relentless dedication and expertise of our research team. This recognition is not just a reflection of individual excellence but of the collaborative spirit that defines EFG Hermes. We are committed to continuing this tradition of excellence, ensuring that our clients have access to the most accurate, timely, and strategic insights available in the market.”

The success of EFG Hermes will be celebrated at the upcoming Extel Europe & Emerging EMEA Equities Awards Dinner & Ceremony in London on the 19th of September. This comes after EFG Hermes’ Research division was recognized two years in a row by the Saudi Exchange as the Research House of the Year 2023 and Research House of the Year 2022 at the Saudi Capital Market Awards.

