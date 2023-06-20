ALEXANDRIA, EGYPT - EDECS, a leading construction company, is proud to announce the successful completion of the multi-purpose terminal 'Tahya Masr' at Alexandria port. The terminal was inaugurated on Thursday, June 15th, 2023, by H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Minister of Transport Kamel El-Wazir, and CEO of CMA CGM Rodolphe Saadé.

The new multi-purpose terminal at Alexandria port is poised to have a significant impact, providing enhanced capacity for the port to handle various cargo types more efficiently, thus fostering its competitive edge in the international market. The terminal is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and facilities and will be operated by CMA CGM, a global operator.

Working in collaboration with other contractors, EDECS was responsible for conducting reclamation and soil improvement for the entire project area (550,000 m2), constructing quay walls container berths, storage terminal yards, and environmental barriers. Additionally, the project included the construction of nine administrative and service buildings for the Terminal on berths 55/62. The company’s scope of work in this project exceeds 320 million USD.

"We are proud to have played an integral role in the construction of the Multi-Purpose Terminal at Alexandria seaport," said EDECS Vice-Chairman Mahmoud Hassanein. "Our team worked diligently to ensure the successful completion of the project, and we are honored to have contributed to its success."

During the last 28 years, EDECS has become a significant player in marine constructions, infrastructure, large-scale earthworks, water treatment plants, water desalination plants, railways, roads, and bridges in MENA, delivering more than 250 projects. The company already has a track record in Saudi Arabia surpassing USD 100MM and expecting to double down such a figure within the next 6 months

The terminal aims to be a green, smart station that utilizes the latest techniques and technologies for processing cargo. The terminal yard, accounting for half a million square meters of the station, is divided into: containers, general cargo, and cars. With an annual capacity of 12 to 15 million tonnes of cargo, the terminal is anticipated to serve as the central hub of the logistical station built behind the Alexandria port.

The project was completed on time and within budget, thanks to the expertise and dedication of the contractors involved. The finished product has already received positive feedback from clients and stakeholders, demonstrating the team's commitment to quality and excellence.

