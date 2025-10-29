During market downturns, the developer's share shrinks while bank obligations remain constant. With market estimates suggesting a large number of developers may face operational losses in 2025 worldwide, maximising revenue through intelligent pricing is no longer optional — it's essential for project viability.

Dynamic pricing market is growing at a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1 per cent from US$648.53 billion in 2025;

DPrice’s dymanic pricing could significantly boost the Dh893 billion worth of real estate transactions through 331,300 transactions recorded last year;

More than 1.4 million companies globally use cloud-based pricing engines, showing a 43 percent rise in adoption since 2021;

In 2024, the UAE real estate market saw significant growth, with total transactions reaching approximately Dh893 billion across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman, and over 331,300 transactions.

Dubai, UAE: DPrice, the world’s first AI-powered dynamic pricing platform built exclusively for real estate developers, brings dynamic pricing to the UAE’s developer community to maximise revenue from each home they sell.

In project-financed real estate development, every pricing decision directly impacts the developer's ultimate profit. DPrice exists to maximise this critical bottom line. If deployed properly across the real estate market, DPrice’s dymanic pricing could significantly boost the Dh893 billion worth of real estate transactions through 331,300 transactions recorded last year.

Dubai, in particular, registered a record-breaking Dh761 billion real estate transactions, driven by strong investor confidence and a dynamic economy.

A technology start-up, DPrice has taken dynamic pricing in real estate to the next level, using data analytics and artificial intelligence. A data-driven approach, leveraging the latest market insights, ensures property is positioned competitively to attract the right buyers or tenants quickly.

Dynamic pricing is a strategy and mechanism where businesses set flexible prices for goods or services based on real-time market demand. Also known as surge or time-based pricing, it aims to maximise revenue by adjusting prices according to factors like demand, time, and competition. Common examples include airline tickets and rideshare services, which charge more during peak hours.

“We are the first AI-powered dynamic pricing platform built exclusively for real estate developers. Our mission is simple: to help you unlock maximum profitability from every residential project. We are expanding into the Gulf region to partner with forward-thinking developers ready to transform their pricing strategies,” Nick Katsan, General Manager of DPrice, says.

“Dynamic pricing has already revolutionised industries like aviation, taxi, and e-commerce — driving billions in additional revenue. Now, for the first time, these proven strategies are tailored to the real estate market. With us, developers can stay ahead of the market, adapt instantly to demand shifts, and capture more value from every sale.”

The exact market value for dynamic pricing in 2024 is unknown, but the market is growing significantly and is estimated to be around US$648.53 billion in 2025 with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1 per cent through 2034.

More than 1.4 million companies globally use cloud-based pricing engines, showing a 43 percent rise in adoption since 2021. This growth is driven by the demand for AI-driven price automation and real-time updates across multi-channel e-commerce, logistics, and retail sectors.

Most developers employ pricing strategies that systematically underperform. After selling one unit, developers automatically raise prices on similar units by a predetermined percentage or fixed amount. This mechanical approach ignores actual demand fluctuations. The consequences are severe – such as unsold inventory at escrow account forces developers to inject personal capital for bank settlements.

Underpricing is another problem that fast-tracks sale, but the company loses substantial potential revenue. Target Sales Velocity Pricing through which Developers set target sales rates (e.g., 15 units per month) and periodically adjust prices to hit these goals. The finance department establishes targets quarterly, semi-annually, or annually. The pricing department reviews rates weekly or monthly. By the time adjustments reach the market, developers are responding to conditions from months ago—not current realities.

The fundamental problem is that both approaches lock developers into reactive, backward-looking pricing strategies that miss optimal revenue opportunities.

“Behind our platform is a world-class team of AI innovators, data scientists, and applied mathematicians — recognised experts from leading European universities with extensive research portfolios. We’ve paired this scientific excellence with deep real estate and development know-how, ensuring our technology delivers measurable business results,” Nick Katsan says.

“Our algorithms are grounded in cutting-edge research, including breakthrough work from Columbia University. What was once academic theory is now a powerful, market-ready solution—refined, converted into a scalable product, and already proving its impact.”

DPrice abandons fixed pricing increments and predetermined sales targets entirely. Instead, the platform continuously calculates optimal sales velocity based on current market conditions and predictive analytics; precise pricing that is required to achieve that velocity and maximum profitability within project financing constraints.

This approach adapts in real-time to demand fluctuations and market factors, ensuring developers always operate at peak revenue efficiency. The result: developers maximise the critical third component — their residual profit after all bank obligations are satisfied.

About DPrice

DPrice is a tech startup and the first AI-powered optimal dynamic pricing platform built exclusively for real estate developers. A technology start-up, DPrice has taken dynamic pricing in real estate to the next level, using data analytics and artificial intelligence. A data-driven approach, leveraging the latest market insights, ensures property is positioned competitively to attract the right buyers or tenants quickly.

At the core of DPrice’s next-generation dynamic pricing platform are transparent mathematical methods that have dramatically increased profitability in industries like airlines, ride-hailing, marketplaces, and travel — forming the backbone of the most successful companies' business models.

Web: https://dprice.ai