Dubai, UAE: Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ leading carrier, ushers in more excitement for the holiday season as the airline brings back its highly anticipated 9.9 seat sale this September, offering everyone the opportunity to fly to happy and fly to the Philippines.

Starting today until September 10, 2024, passengers may book flights to Manila for as low as AED 1 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel period is from November 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025.

CEB is also set to boost its flights between Dubai and Manila to 10x weekly in November, providing more opportunities for travelers to experience the genuine happiness of traveling back home to be reunited with their loved ones, especially this holiday season.

With CEB’s low fares made even more affordable, travelers coming from Dubai now have the best opportunity to go on a much-deserved vacation and spend the Christmas season with their friends and family -- explore the stunning islands of Iloilo and Zamboanga, savor the local flavors of Bacolod and General Santos, or experience the adrenaline-pumping activities in Davao.

To ensure a worry-free travel experience, passengers are encouraged to avail of CEB’s GO Flexi offering when booking their flights. For a small fee during the initial booking, GO Flexi allows passengers to cancel their flight up to two (2) hours before departure and receive the value of their booking as a non-expiring Travel Fund.

Passengers may use their Travel Funds to book flights and avail of other add-ons. CEB also offers other payment options, including credit or debit cards and e-wallets.

Additionally, with CEB's domestic and international flights to and from Manila operating at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, travelers no longer need to transfer to another airport terminal to hop on their connecting flight within the airline’s widest Philippine network.

CEB operates in 35 domestic and 26 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

Book your flights now at bit.ly/CebuPacificSale.

About Cebu Air Inc. (PSE: CEB)

Cebu Air Inc. is the Philippines’ leading airline in the Philippine air transportation industry, offering its low-cost services to more destinations and routes with higher flight frequency within the Philippines than any other airline.

The CEB network operates flights out of three strategically placed hubs in the Philippines: Manila, Cebu, and Clark.

CEB currently operates one of the youngest fleets in the world, with its diversified fleet mix of nine (9) Airbus 330s, 35 Airbus 320s, 20 Airbus 321, and 14 ATR turboprop aircraft enabling the widest network coverage in the Philippines.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Cebu Pacific has achieved full compliance with IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA)—considered as the benchmark of the highest standards for safety in the airline industry, joining a roster of over 404 airlines worldwide that have strictly complied with the most stringent of international standards governing aviation safety.

CEB operates with 100% fully vaccinated active flying crew - all to ensure everyone flies safely and conveniently on Cebu Pacific.

The airline has also been rated 7/7 stars by airlineratings.com for its COVID-19 compliance as it continues to implement a multi-layered approach to safety, in accordance with global aviation standards. Its jet fleet is equipped with hospital grade HEPA (High Efficiency Particular Arrestor) air filters, keeping viruses at bay.

For bookings and enquiries, guests can visit www.cebupacificair.com. The latest seat sales can be found on CEB’s official Twitter (@CebuPacificAir) and Facebook pages. Guests may also download the Cebu Pacific official mobile app on the App Store and Google Play.

For more information, please contact:

Vince Ang

New Perspective Media Group

Contact number: +971 55 473 9253

Email: vince@newperspectivemedia.com