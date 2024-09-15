On July 12, 2024, AS SALAM Group of Companies and JSC Registration Company STATUS conducted a pilot transaction on the Mudarabah financial product based on the Status-Invest investment platform. This is a unique financial product for the partnership capital market. It is an analogue of sukuk al-mudarabah. The borrower, having formalized his project in the form of an investment proposal, can raise funds. In this case, there is no direct contact with the investor. All interaction takes place within the investment platform – remotely.

An Islamic financial product, Mudarabah, is a financing agreement under which the investor provides the borrower with an amount of financing and receives as income a share of the profit generated by the project that the borrower implements using the funds raised.

Based on this product the following will be created:

an analogue of the interbank lending market for participants in the partner finance market. Participants in the experiment will be able to both place their excess liquidity and raise funds to close cash gaps;

a platform for attracting financing for projects/transactions in accordance with Shariah principles.

Thus, the launch of the innovative product “digital mudaraba” will allow us to begin the formation of a market for partner capital in the Russian Federation.