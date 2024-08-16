Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has been recertified for ISO 37001:2016 in Anti-Bribery Management System following a comprehensive audit by the Bureau Veritas, a global leader in conformity assessment and certification. This achievement underscores DEWA’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of transparency and integrity across all its operations.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, received the certificate at DEWA’s head office from Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence; Ali Mohammed Almuwaijei, Vice President Governance and Compliance at DEWA; Professor Hadi Eltigani, Vice President of Corporate Excellence at DEWA; and the Governance and Compliance team members at DEWA were present.

Al Tayer emphasised that ISO recertification in the Anti-Bribery Management System highlights the effectiveness of DEWA’s governance model and its excellence in utilising the latest innovative digital technologies that enhance transparency, integrity, and fair practices. It also demonstrates DEWA’s commitment to implementing the best international practices in internal audit procedures.

“Our governance model is based on Trust, Accountability, Transparency, and Fair Practices, within the framework of the laws applicable in the UAE and the Government of Dubai, as well as the requirements of the Securities and Commodities Authority and the Dubai Financial Market. It also adheres to DEWA’s internal policies and regulations that comply with the highest standards of integrity within the framework of a comprehensive system of integrated organisational work. This includes effective procedures to prevent and combat bribery, , a zero-tolerance approach to any type of fraud or corruption in business activities, according to the best practices and procedures, and DEWA’s rules and provisions of professional conduct and work ethics. DEWA’s distinguished performance and achievements have made it a benchmark for utilities, taking the top position globally in more than 10 KPIs in its areas of work,” said Al Tayer.

Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, explained that DEWA has policies aimed at enhancing integrity and ethical practices in its operations. These include the ‘Anti-Bribery, Corruption & Fraud Policy and Procedures,’ which sets a framework and procedures for the prevention, detection, reporting, and action against fraud, bribery, and corruption across all DEWA’s work sites; and ‘DEWA Code of Business Ethics,’ which defines the general principles of work and duties assigned to DEWA, its employees, and its subsidiaries.

ISO 37001:2016 is an international standard that helps organisations implement an anti-bribery management system. It specifies a series of measures the organisation should implement to help prevent bribery and corruption. The standard is designed to be integrated into the organisation's existing management processes and controls.