Dubai, UAE – Dell Technologies and Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide enhanced security, flexibility, and scalability to the companies in the economic zone’s thriving business ecosystem.

The MoU, signed by Walid Yehia, Managing Director - Gulf, Dell Technologies and Alida Helena Scholtz, Chief Financial Officer, RAKEZ seeks to enhance RAKEZ’s technological offerings and stimulate new growth opportunities as one of the leading business and industrial hubs in the UAE.

Through this collaboration, RAKEZ can leverage Dell’s Managed Services, AI, and multi-cloud offerings to increase operational efficiencies and drive innovation. The agreement also covers Dell’s Managed and Security Services, which will equip the economic zone to detect and respond to cyber threats, reduce risk, and protect its growing business community.

With Dell’s expertise and RAKEZ’s dedication to nurturing a vibrant tech ecosystem, this collaboration will bring tangible benefits to companies navigating the complexities of digital transformation.

Walid Yehia, Managing Director - Gulf, Dell Technologies, said:

“In the UAE, RAKEZ’s commitment to innovation is evident in its adoption of emerging technologies to create a smarter, more efficient business environment. We look forward to working with RAKEZ to build an ecosystem that fosters growth, attracts talent, and contributes to economic development in the region. The collaboration not only strengthens our commitment to technological innovation across the UAE but also opens the door for expanded opportunities with the world-class business community.”

Ramy Jallad Group CEO, RAKEZ said:

“Through our partnership with Dell Technologies, RAKEZ is actively transforming our business environment. By leveraging Dell’s advanced digital infrastructure and AI-driven solutions, we are enhancing our ecosystem and setting the stage for a new era of innovation and resilience in business. This collaboration highlights our commitment as a progressive economic zone to foster a dynamic, technology-driven future for enterprises of all sizes.”

Alida Helena Scholtz, Chief Financial Officer, RAKEZ said:

“Our collaboration with Dell represents a bold step forward in advancing RAKEZ’s vision to become a global hub of innovation. Together, we are delivering next-generation technological solutions that enable organizations to operate smarter, safer, and faster in an ever-evolving digital environment. By aligning our strengths, we’re creating an unmatched foundation for businesses to scale, adapt, and succeed in the digital age.”