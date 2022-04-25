Dubai, UAE:– Dar Al Ber Society has announced a donation of AED5 million to the 1 Billion Meals initiative, the region’s largest campaign of its kind, from the UAE to the world, to provide food support to the underprivileged and undernourished in less fortunate communities across 50 countries.

The Society’s donation, equivalent to five million meals, is in line with its existing humanitarian efforts to aid the less fortunate, and contributes to the efforts of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) within the 1 Billion Meals initiative, in collaboration and coordination with the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP), the Food Banking Regional Network (FBRN), the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UAE Food Bank, as well as a number of local charity and humanitarian organizations in beneficiary countries.

It is a significant contribution to those of several other charity and humanitarian organizations, to alleviate hunger worldwide and battle malnutrition.

For A Sustainable Future

Dr. Mohammed Suhail Al-Muhairi, CEO and Managing Director of Dar Al Ber, said: “The 1 Billion Meals initiative enhances the UAE’s status as a strong contributor to the global charitable and humanitarian work efforts. It also contributes to the UAE’s notable position at the forefront, driving global efforts of foreign aid. The UAE’s announcement of the 1 Billion Meals initiative at the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan is a unique addition to its existing humanitarian efforts to extend a helping hand to everyone in need.”

Donation Channels

Donors can contribute to the 1 Billion Meals initiative through the following donation channels – the campaign’s official website: www.1billionmeals.ae; bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate AED1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” or “وجبة” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call center via a toll-free number 8009999.

