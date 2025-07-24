Abu Dhabi: Within the healing walls of Yas Clinic Hospital and the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center, care, hope and dream now radiate from every surface of the pediatric Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) unit. The newly inaugurated “Colors of Hope” project is more than a collection of paintings; it’s a heartfelt mission to surround every young patient, their family, and dedicated caregivers with an atmosphere of inspiration and boundless possibility.

Stepping into the Bone Marrow Transplant unit takes you on an exciting journey painted across walls, a world compassionately envisioned by the Cente’s and hospital leadership team, who echo their mission of providing latest innovative solution that inspire hope and confidence in our future. Brought to life by Emirati artist Mariam AlHarthi, a Yas Clinic employee. Their goal: transform the experience of serious illness into a celebration of courage and imagination, where each child is seen as a future leader, scientist, explorer, or artist.

The vibrant paintings and artwork that decorate the walls of the Bone Marrow Transplant unit are inspired by the remarkable achievements and culture of the United Arab Emirates. These paintings plant seeds of confidence in young hearts, assuring each child that their dreams are possible, no matter the challenges they might face. In these halls, laughter mingles with hope, resilience sparks children’s imagination, and above all, hope becomes the strongest medicine of all.

Dr. Fatema Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Bone Marrow Transplant Program at Yas Clinic Hospital and Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center, shared:

“Every color that brightens the walls of our pediatric bone marrow transplant unit reflects a powerful strength I witness daily in our young patients and in our medical team at Yas Clinic Hospital and Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center. My ongoing wish is that these vibrant paintings breathe new hope into children as they go through their treatment. Each painting is a promise to our children and their families that their dreams will always be treasured in our hearts. Hope is the bridge that carries families and care teams over every challenge. Through art and imagination, we strengthen each child’s resolve and celebrate a unique journey toward healing.”

The "Colors of Hope" initiative is part of the UAE’s national "Year of Community," demonstrating how Yas Clinic Hospital and Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center bring together art and community spirit to enhance the care of young patients. These paintings are far more than simple decorations, they are a living honour to healing, hope, and the unity of the Emirati community in all its diversity. Here, patients, families, and caregivers walk the healing journey together, hand in hand.

Dr. Mansi Sachdev, Consultant in Pediatric Hematology, Oncology, and Bone Marrow Transplant, added:

“When a child enters the bone marrow transplant unit, the road ahead can seem so long and difficult. My hope is that, through ‘Colors of Hope,’ initiative every child and their family finds in these paintings a source of happiness, strength, and inspiration. These aren’t just images on walls, they tell a story of renewed potential, opening a door to laughter and light even in the hardest times. We are here to heal their bodies, and with compassion and creativity, we care for their spirits as well.”

At Yas Clinic Hospital and Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center, "Colors of Hope" is a daily celebration of the limitless possibilities that reside within every child.

About Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC)

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC) is a renowned healthcare institution in Abu Dhabi, UAE, specialising in advanced stem cell therapy, research, and regenerative medicine. ADSCC is the incubator of the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant (AD-BMT©) program, the first comprehensive programme to provide autologous and allogeneic hematopoietic stem cells transplant (HSCT) for adult and paediatric patients in the UAE since 2020. As a Center of Excellence in Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation accredited by the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, ADSCC's holistic service model includes advanced research, clinical trials, translational care, and manufacturing capabilities. ADSCC has one of the region's most advanced and sophisticated research labs and a robust multidisciplinary hospital. It is the only center in the UAE to encompass a cell processing laboratory, a state-of-the-art apheresis unit, a stem cell collection unit, a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) laboratory, and dedicated multi-specialty outpatient clinics and inpatient wards. As the UAE’s first and most experienced stem cell transplant center, ADSCC has received multiple prestigious recognitions and conducted strategic collaborations, solidifying its position as a center of excellence. In 2024, ADSCC received accreditation from the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT) for its cellular therapy processing laboratory, the first in UAE and one of only two in Middle East to receive this global accreditation.