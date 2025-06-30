The launch marks the continued regional expansion of Ascott’s fastest-growing brand, bringing Citadines’ signature blend of comfort and city living to one of Istanbul’s most vibrant districts

Istanbul, Turkey – The Ascott Limited, a global hospitality operator announced the opening of Citadines Maslak Istanbul, marking a bold stride in the group’s ongoing expansion in the Middle East, Africa, and Türkiye region. Strategically located in Istanbul’s bustling Maslak district, home to multinational headquarters, global financial institutions, and vibrant cultural venues, the new property exemplifies the Citadines brand promise of offering the freedom to live and work with flexibility and comfort. This launch further accelerates Citadines’ rapid ascent as Ascott’s fastest-growing brand, with around 200 properties both operating and in the pipeline across over 30 countries to date.

Set against the backdrop of Istanbul’s captivating blend of heritage and modernity, Citadines Maslak Istanbul offers guests a stylish and private retreat amid the city’s dynamic energy. Whether travelling for business or leisure, guests are perfectly positioned at the epicentre of Istanbul’s key commercial, cultural, and recreational zones. Multinational corporations such as Ericsson, Cisco, and Ford, as well as leading educational institutions like Nisantasi University and Istanbul Technical University, are located nearby, making it ideal for corporate travellers and visiting academics alike.

Holidaymakers can explore Istinye Mall, Emirgan Park, Rumeli Fortress, and Bebek Sahili, all within a 30-minute drive. The property is also easily accessible, located just 40 minutes from Istanbul International Airport.

With 148 serviced units ranging from sleek studios to spacious four-bedroom apartments, the property is designed for short- and long-stay guests seeking flexibility without compromise. Each residence offers separate living and dining areas, fully equipped kitchenettes, and modern amenities tailored to the needs of urban explorers. On-site facilities include a gymnasium and sauna, business centre, guest lounge, meeting room, and a breakfast lounge and restaurant, catering to the active and sophisticated lifestyles of today’s travellers.

The opening also introduces the brand’s new suite of signature programmes, designed to deliver uniquely tailored guest experiences rooted in local culture and global hospitality excellence. These include: activ∞, a curated programme promoting wellness, exploration, and cultural immersion within and around the city, For the Love of Coffee, a brand initiative celebrating Istanbul’s iconic café culture through in-house artisanal brews and local collaborations, in addition to Ascott Star Rewards Integration, a seamless loyalty benefits that reward guests across Ascott’s global portfolio.

Vincent Miccolis, Managing Director for The Ascott Limited in the Middle East, Africa, and Türkiye, commented: “Citadines Maslak Istanbul is more than a new opening, it’s a symbol of our commitment to our growth ambitions in Türkiye. As Istanbul solidifies its position as a global gateway city, this property delivers the modern, dynamic, and experience-led stays today’s travelers expect. This opening represents a compelling growth story for Citadines. This is a market where the demand for hybrid, lifestyle-centric accommodation is rising fast and we are moving quickly to meet it.”

The Citadines brand is leading Ascott’s expansion across strategic urban hubs. This property reflects the growing demand for hybrid, experience-led accommodation models across high-growth gateway cities like Istanbul. The city welcomed over 17 million visitors in 2024, further cementing its status as a cultural and commercial bridge between Europe and Asia.

Today, Ascott’s global footprint spans more than 990 properties in over 230 cities, with two-thirds already operational. The company is advancing its growth through a multi-typology brand strategy designed to scale and diversify its presence across key markets.

Citadines’ momentum also mirrors Ascott’s global strategy to reach 160,000 units by 2028, supported by a diverse brand portfolio and strong pipeline across Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East, Africa, and Türkiye region. The Citadines brand in particular has emerged as a global growth engine, with its modern, flexible model resonating across demographics and geographies.

About The Ascott Limited

Since pioneering Asia Pacific’s first international-class serviced residence with the opening of The Ascott Singapore in 1984, Ascott has grown to be a trusted hospitality company with more than 940 properties globally. Headquartered in Singapore, Ascott’s presence extends across more than 220 cities in over 40 countries in Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the USA.

Ascott’s diversified accommodation offerings span serviced residences, coliving properties, hotels and independent senior living apartments, as well as student accommodation and rental housing. Its award-winning hospitality brands include Ascott, Citadines, lyf, Oakwood, Quest, Somerset, The Crest Collection, The Unlimited Collection, Preference, Fox, Harris, POP!, Vertu and Yello; and it has a brand partnership with Domitys. Through Ascott Star Rewards (ASR), Ascott’s loyalty programme, members enjoy exclusive privileges and offers at participating properties.

A wholly owned business unit of CapitaLand Investment Limited, Ascott is a leading vertically integrated lodging operator. Harnessing its extensive network of third-party owners and in-market expertise, Ascott grows fee-related earnings through its hospitality management and investment management capabilities. Ascott also expands its funds under management by growing its sponsored CapitaLand Ascott Trust and private funds.