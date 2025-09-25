Cavitas Energy, an Aberdeen-based energy technology innovator, is redefining heavy oil recovery worldwide with its thermal solution, THOR (Thermal Oil Recovery). Originally developed to address challenges in the UK North Sea, THOR is now delivering transformative results across America and the Middle East, establishing Cavitas as an innovator in the sustainable energy industry.

THOR, a patented downhole heating system, offers a targeted, efficient alternative to conventional enhanced oil recovery (EOR) methods such as steam, chemical and gas injection, which are often carbon-intensive and operationally challenging. By delivering precise heat directly into the reservoir, THOR reduces oil viscosity and enables production rates up to 6.5 times higher than traditional methods, while cutting carbon emissions by up to 95%.

“THOR showcases how emerging technologies can revolutionise heavy oil production,” said Nick, General Manager. “What began as a North Sea solution is now empowering operators worldwide to achieve higher efficiency, unlock potential in under-performing wells and lower emissions.”

Unlike surface-based methods, THOR’s downhole design minimises heat loss, reduces water use, and operates at over 90% efficiency. With remote temperature control via cellular link, it protects sensitive well components and ensures consistent, reliable performance. The compact system is also compatible into existing wells, eliminating the need for re-drilling and further reducing environmental impact.

The technology has already demonstrated groundbreaking results. In a recent U.S. deployment, an independent operator struggled with ultra-heavy oil (viscosity over 1,000,000 cP) saw production jump from 0 to over 60 barrels per day, a 30-fold improvement over the leading alternative cable heater. The breakthrough delivered more than $1.7 million in annual revenue per well, with payback achieved in under 30 days.

“THOR is designed to unlock more from existing reservoirs, extend field life, and improve project economics while reducing environmental impact,” said Graeme McNay, CEO of Cavitas Energy. “As global energy markets demand cleaner, smarter, and more efficient recovery methods, THOR provides a scalable solution that balances economic growth with environmental responsibility.”

Cavitas Energy’s technology has already earned industry recognition, including a Highly Commended award for Emerging Technology at the Offshore Achievement Awards 2025. With proven success in North America, the company is now accelerating its global expansion into the Middle East and South America, targeting regions with vast heavy oil reserves where THOR’s impact will be most significant.

By combining efficiency, adaptability, and sustainability, Cavitas Energy is driving the next generation of enhanced oil recovery and setting a new standard for the global energy sector.