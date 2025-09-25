Binance Academy, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, has partnered with Gulf Colleges, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading higher education institutions, to launch the region’s first accredited structured blockchain-focused diploma program.

Gulf Colleges, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading higher education institutions, and Binance Academy, the educational arm of Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, have partnered to launch one of the region’s first accredited entrepreneurship and innovation diploma programs, developed in partnership with King Saud University’s Entrepreneurship Institute.

The accredited initiative is among the first academic integrations of Binance Academy in the Kingdom, creating a clear and recognized pathway from academic study to real-world application. The program was officially announced at the Chamber of Commerce in Riyadh in the presence of academic leaders, partners, and Binance Chief Marketing Officer Rachel Conlan.

Founded in 2016, Gulf Colleges offers degree programs in IT, Business, Law, and English, each designed to meet the evolving needs of the Saudi job market. With strong academic leadership and direct connections to the Kingdom’s commercial and industrial sectors, Gulf Colleges is uniquely positioned to prepare graduates for careers that support – and have a measurable impact – on the country’s economic diversification.

Four core Binance Academy courses will be delivered through Gulf Colleges’ accredited curriculum. These cover:

Blockchain fundamentals

Digital assets

Web3

Emerging sectors such as GameFi and the metaverse

Enrolled students gain more than a diploma, becoming part of a complete learning and

development ecosystem that includes Binance Academy-issued certificates for completed courses, internship opportunities for top performers, and workshops and networking events across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. They will also have access to the Binance Student Ambassador Program for leadership and campus engagement, and BNB Chain hackathons to apply blockchain skills in real-world projects.

By embedding entrepreneurship and advanced technology education into the national academic framework, the initiative directly supports Saudi Vision 2030’s goal of building a highly skilled workforce capable of leading the digital economy and driving sustainable national development. The partnership between Binance Academy and Gulf Colleges empowers the Kingdom’s next generation of innovators — not just as participants, but as creators and leaders.

