Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Bahrain Commercial Facilities Company (BCFC) announced its recent attainment of the prestigious Mastercard Digital First program certificate. This distinguished recognition serves as a testament to the company’s steadfast commitment to spearheading innovation and offering unparalleled convenience through pioneering solutions.

Obtaining this certificate is yet another milestone among the leading company’s achievements and will enhance its position as a trusted partner for digital payments and secure payment solutions in Bahrain. The Mastercard Digital First program is designed to help financial institutions deliver a seamless and secure digital experience to their customers and increase their ability to meet the highest standards of digital lending solutions.

In addition, the program facilitates instant digital card issuance, allows users to view digital card information, and offers many other benefits. It also enables consumers to have control over their finances, and creates direct connection between the company and its customers around the world.

"We are thrilled to receive this world-class recognition from Mastercard to enhance client experience," said Mr. Abdulla Bukhowa, CEO of BCFC. "This reflects our commitment to providing innovative and secure digital payment solutions to our clients, and our continued efforts to enhance our lending services to best suit our clients demands.”

“At BCFC, we work to create a comprehensive and innovative environment that is interactive and able to meet our clients’ expectations through multiple channels. We will continue to provide innovative and outstanding services in the digital payment space and enhance digital lending products for our individual and corporate clients. We continuously invest in technology, innovation, leadership, and digitalization in order to improve our capabilities and expertise in this field to be able to enhance our clients’ experience and provide secure solutions to help them achieve their goals and grow their businesses.”

“Today’s connected consumers expect speed and convenience from their financial services. Mastercard Digital First offers them a unique value-added experience with immediate, responsive payments and spend management capabilities at their fingertips. We are delighted to welcome BCFC to the fold of companies holding our Digital First program certificate as a clear proof of their abilities to create a streamlined digital customer journey,” said Maria Medvedeva, Country Manager, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain at Mastercard.

This certificate will greatly contribute to BCFC's position as a leading player in the digital payments sector, not only at the local and regional levels but also in the global digital lending landscape. It solidifies the company's continuous success and achievements in this field, establishing BCFC as an innovative and trustworthy provider of digital payment and lending solutions.