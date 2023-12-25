Manama: The Volvo showroom in Sitra welcomed students from Bahrain Polytechnic to give them a firsthand experience of the all-new fully electric model, the C40 Recharge. In attendance were Volvo Dealer Principal, Manaf Kassem and Sales Supervisor, Yusuf Ahmed Al Balooshi, who highlighted the vehicle’s offerings to the visitors.

Manaf Kassem, Volvo Dealer Principal, said: “This visit serves as a valuable resource for the students’ senior trainee project. They can get a first-hand look at the C40 Recharge and understand its advanced technological prowess in detail. Our aim is to equip students with valuable industry knowledge that allows them to gain insight into emerging sustainable transportation solutions, supporting them in their academic journey.”

Reaching a range of up to 444km, the Volvo C40 Recharge comes with Google built-in, giving drivers access to Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play. It relies on smart pixel LED headlights that efficiently illuminate the road without dazzling other road users.

The addition of the C40 Recharge to Bahrain's market underscores the growing popularity of electric cars in the Kingdom and reaffirms Volvo’s commitment to sustainability. The marque had recently announced plans to abandon the use of fossil fuels and become a climate-neutral company by 2040.