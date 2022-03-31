BAHRAIN – Bahrain Airport Services (BAS) has signed a contract with SITA to deploy SITA Airport Management, enabling BAS to manage its ground handler operations as cost effectively as possible and ensure the services are delivered in a timely manner, avoiding flight delays.

A key component of the technology upgrade is SITA Mobile Resource Manager which calculates optimal staffing levels, creates optimized rosters, and gives a real time view of task allocations and activities at Bahrain International Airport (BIA).

Through the new system, agents will be offered mobile access to enable data entry at the time and place of their operations. The system can also be used by all BAS staff working on shift rosters.

SITA Mobile Resource Manager provides an innovative way to connect mobile wireless devices in the hands of employees with the back-office systems and people needed to make things happen. Real-time updates improve and accelerate decision-making as events unfold, enabling more effective planning and allocation of resources. Automatic task logging increases the accuracy of billable services, boosting revenue generation and dramatically reducing time spent on charging disputes.

Commenting on this upgrade, Mohamed Khalil, CEO, BAS, said: “As we phase out manual and paper-based operations, the SITA solution offers the next generation of mobile resource management systems that will enable us to significantly improve our planning and rostering activities. The system will optimize resource deployment for ground handling management at BIA while also assisting us in enhancing planning, operational efficiency, employee management, and customer service.”

The approach ensures the involvement of ground operations staff by using digital personal devices to replace paper-based records of advocacy services provided to airline customers. This technology will also help BAS to assess all its customers’ ground handling service level agreements and deliver a speedier service to the invoicing cycle.

Hani El-Assaad, President, Middle East & Africa (MEA), SITA, said: “We’re excited to partner with Bahrain Airport Services on this project and facilitate the development of a new generation of resource management platforms designed to consolidate data and enable real-time decision-making and cost optimization, while further developing Bahraini talent. Bahrain Airport Services will be able to operate with the highest level of security, reliability, and performance, strengthening Bahrain's aviation sector."

-Ends-

For further information, (not for publication) contact:

SITA

Andrew Burton

Senior Manager PR, Corporate Comms

Email: andrew.burton@sita.aero

About SITA

SITA is the air transport industry's IT provider, delivering solutions for airlines, airports, aircraft and governments. Our technology powers more seamless, safe and sustainable air travel.

With around 2,500 customers, SITA's solutions drive operational efficiencies at more than 1,000 airports while delivering the promise of the connected aircraft to customers of 18,000 aircraft globally. SITA also provides technology solutions that help more than 70 governments strike the balance of secure borders and seamless travel. Our communications network connects every corner of the globe and bridges 60% of the air transport community's data exchange.

SITA is a certified CarbonNeutral® company in accordance with The CarbonNeutral Protocol – the leading global standard for carbon neutral programs. We are reducing our greenhouse gas emissions for all our operations through our UN recognized Planet+ program, while also developing solutions to help the aviation industry meet its carbon reduction objectives, including reduced fuel burn and greater operational efficiencies at the airport. In 2022, we announced our commitment to setting science-based emission reduction targets aligned to the Science Based Targets initiative Net-Zero Standard.

SITA is 100% owned by the industry and driven by its needs. It is one of the most internationally diverse companies, providing services in over 200 countries and territories.

For further information, go to www.sita.aero