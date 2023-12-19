Dubai, UAE – AW Rostamani Group (AWR), one of the UAE’s leading family-owned Conglomerates, announces its strategic partnership with smart, the new-premium intelligent all-electric auto brand. This alliance, initially cemented with a Memorandum of Understanding in September, was celebrated with a signing ceremony on December 11 in Dubai, symbolizing a significant step in AW Rostamani Group's commitment to the electrification of the UAE's automotive market.

The collaboration will introduce smart’s portfolio of all-electric vehicles to the emirates, aligning with the nation’s vision for a sustainable and technologically advanced future. The move further solidifies AWR Group’s position as a substantial force in the region’s transition towards intelligent urban mobility solutions.

Michel Ayat, CEO of AWR Automotive, stated: "The trajectory of the automotive sector is being redrawn, and AW Rostamani Group recognise that immense responsibility lies with the most respected forces in automotive. Introducing smart's state-of-the-art electric vehicles to the UAE is a strategic move that transcends mere market growth; it embodies our vision and commitment to substantially shape a future where intelligent mobility and sustainability are fundamentally intertwined."

“This partnership marks a milestone of our development in Middle East market”, said Ms. Mandy Zhang, the Vice President of Global Sales, Marketing and After-Sales of smart Automobile, “AW Rostamani Group has abundant operation experience in UAE. We believe this will help smart to grow here and further boost the global development of the brand.”

The partnership exemplifies AW Rostamani Group's dynamic approach to enriching experiences across multiple domains, providing consumers with environmental alternatives that do not compromise on performance or design. AW Rostamani Group will be establishing exclusive nationwide full-scale operations, including sales, service, and spares promising an immersive brand experience that aligns with the distinctive ethos.

About AW Rostamani Group (AWR):

AW Rostamani Group (AWR), founded in 1954 in Dubai, UAE, is one of the Middle East’s leading and most reputable conglomerates, with 4,000 employees, a turnover of over $2 billion, and a presence in the UAE, India, and the United Kingdom. Its subsidiaries work across a diverse range of sectors including automotive, real estate, retail, lighting solutions, travel, and logistics. Arabian Automobiles, an internationally renowned business of AWR, is the exclusive distributor of Nissan, Infiniti, and Renault across Dubai and the Northern Emirates. AWR continues to enrich customer’s lives through the introduction of innovative products, services, and solutions into the marketplace.

About smart Automobile:

Since the birth of the brand in the 90s, smart has always maintained the vision of exploring the best solutions for future urban mobility. smart Automobile was officially established in 2019 with a forward-looking "China-Europe, dual home" global development strategy, and is committed to becoming a world-leading, new-premium, intelligent and all-electric auto brand.

smart has completed a comprehensive renewal of its brand, product, and business model and has entered a new era of full-speed operations, accelerating the establishment of a global product development, sales and service management system. Engineering, research, and development for the new generation all-electric vehicle portfolio is led by the smart R&D team, with the Mercedes-Benz Global design team overseeing vehicle design. smart has now launched two all-electric SUV models, the smart #1 and smart #3, with deliveries underway across multiple markets in China and Europe and continued expansion into high-potential markets in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. From 2022 to 2025, smart will bring an all-new model to customers each year, further enriching the new generation all-electric product portfolio.