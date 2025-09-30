Aman has long been renowned as a pioneer in the creation of timeless sanctuaries far removed from daily life; tranquil havens defined by the notions of peace, privacy and a profound connection to their surrounds. Continuing in this spirit, the brand is pleased to unveil its newest destination, Aman Karingani, an extraordinary safari retreat, with a resort and exclusive branded residences, set within Mozambique’s 150,000-hectare Karingani Game Reserve.

Sharing an 84-kilometre border with the fabled Kruger National Park, Karingani Game Reserve rivals some of the most celebrated safari destinations on the continent. An exceptional and secluded setting in southern Mozambique, the reserve’s diverse ecosystems range from open savannahs to rolling woodlands and seasonal wetlands, creating an important refuge for a vast array of wildlife. Finding home in an elevated spot overlooking an endless expanse framed by distant mountains, Aman Karingani will present an astounding sensory experience from every vantage point.

Preserving this experience in nature for a select few, the resort itself will comprise just 30 standalone pavilions, ranging from one to two-bedroom, designed with Aman’s signature aesthetic to ensure the utmost comfort and privacy. All pavilions open onto expansive covered decks with views across the horizon from their own private pools. In addition, a limited collection of three- to six-bedroom branded residences will offer an opportunity to immerse fully in the Aman lifestyle, enjoying the brand’s renowned and unparalleled service as well as best in class amenities of the resort.

At the heart of the resort, a central Lodge will be home to a range of amenities including a serene outdoor swimming pool overlooking the escarpment. Dining experiences will showcase a selection of Aman’s signature restaurant concepts as well as local flavours enjoyed by the fireside, under the stars. Reflecting Aman’s holistic approach to wellbeing, the resort will also feature an Aman Spa, complete with wellness facilities designed to foster restoration and connection to the spellbinding surrounds.

Speaking about this new destination for the brand, Chairman and CEO of Aman Group, Vlad Doronin said: ‘The introduction of Aman Karingani is a significant milestone for our brand as we bring Aman’s ethos of timeless elegance, unparalleled service and profound privacy to Mozambique for the first time. Responding to the growing desire from our brand loyalists for an Aman safari retreat in Africa, the property reinforces the brand’s commitment to offering transformative experiences, connected to nature, and an ultra-luxury way of living in the world’s most exceptional destinations. Set within one of the continent’s most pristine and diverse reserves, I am delighted to bring Aman’s renowned lifestyle to Mozambique.’

Alongside the country’s outstanding natural beauty, diversity and the scale of its location, Aman Karingani is set to redefine luxury travel in the region, bringing its brand hallmarks to Africa’s wild heart. Aman’s arrival in Mozambique will mark its second location in Africa following in the footsteps of Amanjena, in Morocco’s UNESCO-city of Marrakech, and joins a robust pipeline of forthcoming Aman and Janu properties globally.

ABOUT AMAN

Aman was founded in 1988 with the vision of building a collection of intimate retreats with the unassuming, warm hospitality of a gracious private home. The first, Amanpuri (place of peace), in Phuket, Thailand, introduced the concept and, since then, Aman has grown to encompass 36 exquisitely serene hotels, resorts and branded residences, ranging from the urban to the remote, in 20 destinations across the globe. Aman has a robust pipeline of future projects under construction. In recent years, Aman Group has grown to offer its coveted lifestyle beyond the parameters of its havens including Aman Skincare (2018), supplement range Sva (2020), Aman Fine Fragrance (2020), ready-to-wear collection The Essentials by Aman (2021), performance skincare line Aman Essential Skin (2023) and Aman Interiors (2023) offering bespoke designed furniture items inspired by the world of Aman. With innovation a cornerstone of the brand’s philosophy, in 2020 Aman introduced a new hotel brand, Janu – meaning ‘soul’ in Sanskrit. Janu offers a unique take on hospitality where genuine human interaction, playful expression and social wellness are at the core of the experience. Janu aims to bring balance to the head and heart and rekindle the soul. In March 2024, Janu’s inaugural hotel, Janu Tokyo, opened its doors and several forthcoming Janu hotels are already in development.

