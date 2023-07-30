Riyadh: The Education and Training Evaluation Commission (ETEC) of Saudi Arabia marks a significant milestone in the future of cognitive assessments with the introduction of the "Alifya Digital Intelligence Scale." Unveiling a new era of digital intelligence scales, Alifya is not only a global first in interactive digital intelligence testing but also the first digital Arabic intelligence scale, setting a new international benchmark.

Targeting age groups from 5 to 18 years old, the Alifya Digital Intelligence Scale reinvents cognitive evaluation through an immersive digital platform. Utilizing interactive computer games, it delivers immediate results, transforming the traditional experience into a captivating, game-like interaction.

Developed in collaboration with the University of Houston and Yale University, the Alifya Digital Intelligence Scale delivers a fresh perspective in intelligence testing, specifically designed to cater to Arab, Gulf, and Saudi communities. The scale provides a comprehensive assessment of cognitive abilities, paving the way for identifying gifted individuals, detecting memory and attention disorders, diagnosing learning and language difficulties, and providing valuable insights into neurological and psychological disorders.

Elena L. Grigorenko, Ph.D., from the University of Houston's psychology department and also a Professor in the Department of Molecular and Human Genetics at Baylor College of Medicine, praises the Alifya Digital Intelligence Scale saying, "This assessment is designed to be suitable for a variety of situations and to be useful to a variety of partners, ranging from schools to families to individual students themselves and of course, to be useful to various ministries that make policy and service decisions."

Boasting 47 sub-tests, the Alifya Digital Intelligence Scale offers a comprehensive and personalized intelligence quotient (IQ) testing experience. Its innovative design allows for potential remote application in the future, significantly easing the intelligence assessment process.

According to Grigorenko, the Alifya Digital Intelligence Scale meets all international standards of test development. She remarks on its evidence-based approach and incorporation of best practices for intelligence testing worldwide.

Integrating cognitive, neural, and psychological elements in an engaging, game-like format, the scale adjusts to the examinee's level, mitigating test-related anxiety. Simultaneously, it auto-saves valuable data, serving users while facilitating scientific research. The Alifya Digital Intelligence Scale signals a breakthrough for Saudi Arabia and a game-changing contribution to global cognitive assessment practices.

