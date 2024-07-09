Tabby’s flexible facility will allow customers to purchase genuine Nissan spare parts through convenient payment plans

Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Automobiles, a prominent leader in the automotive industry and exclusive distributor for Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western region recently announced a strategic partnership with Tabby, the leading application in the field of payments and shopping in the Middle East and North Africa.

Through this collaboration, customers can avail of flexible payment options for Nissan spare parts, transforming the aftersales experience and making vehicle maintenance more accessible and convenient. The new service allows customers to purchase Nissan spare parts from Al Masaood Automobiles’ spare parts counters in four interest-free payments, ensuring they are able to fix their cars right away, avoiding unexpected costs as a result of repair delays, or jeopardising the safety of their vehicles. The initiative emphasises Al Masaood’s commitment to always providing customers with the best and most convenient options by providing value-added services that simplify ownership and reduce financial burden.

Harmeet Singh, Director of Aftersales at Al Masaood Automobiles said, “Our partnership with Tabby is one more initiative in our relentless quest for service excellence. At Al Masaood Automobiles, we remain dedicated to continuously elevating the experience of customers with through innovative solutions and strategic partnerships. We understand that vehicle maintenance and the purchase of spare parts can be a significant expense. This is our way of ensuring it is as seamless as possible and makes our products more accessible – encouraging customers to always purchase genuine parts and keep their cars running at optimal condition. Tabby’s payment flexibility is an attractive option that enhances the overall car ownership experience.”

Zain Khan, Director of Business at Tabby said, “We are glad to be partnering with Al Masaood Automobiles to bring our flexible payment facilities to their customers and adding to their selection of options that make for a smoother and more convenient customer experience.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ initiative is a testament to their focus on customer-centric solutions and innovation. By partnering with Tabby, Al Masaood not only enriches the aftersales service experience but also strengthens its position as a leader in the automotive sector dedicated to continually raising customer satisfaction.”

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles is authorised distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region for over 38 years, and brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger, and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet, and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 10 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 5 Service Centres and 6 Spare Parts outlets. In 2019, the company inaugurated its state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Recently, Al Masaood Automobiles successfully bagged the Global Nissan Aftersales Award for the 2020, 2021, and 2022 fiscal year after outperforming other Nissan dealers internationally within its segment. Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the inaugural INFINITI Global Award in 2023, and the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019. The company enhances its success through strong tie-ups with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions, and facilitating the purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.

About Tabby

Tabby creates financial freedom in the way people shop, earn and save by reshaping their relationship with money. Over 12 million users choose Tabby to stay in control of their spending and make the most out of their money.

Over 40,000 global brands and small businesses, including SHEIN, Amazon, Adidas, IKEA, H&M, Samsung and Noon use Tabby’s technology to accelerate growth and gain loyal customers by offering flexible payments online and in stores. Tabby is active in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait, and is now valued at $1.5 billion in its last round of funding from Wellington Management, STV, Mubadala Investment Capital, PayPal Ventures, Arbor Ventures, Bluepool, Hassana Investment Capital, Soros Capital Management and Saudi Venture Capital.