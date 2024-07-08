Dubai, UAE: Blue, Al-Futtaim Group’s lifestyle and rewards app that offers benefits from the widest range of brands, signed a partnership agreement with Emarat General Petroleum Corporation’s loyalty program, EmCan, facilitating higher rewards and double earnings for members of both programs.

Dany Karam, Chief Marketing and Partnerships Officer at Al-Futtaim Group - Blue, signed the agreement with Ali Khaled Zayed Al Falasi, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Emarat during a ceremony held at Al-Futtaim Group’s head offices in Festival Tower, Dubai.

The partnership is aimed at significantly increasing customer benefits and rewards for members of both Blue and EmCan in the UAE.

Dany Karam, Chief Marketing and Partnerships Officer at Al-Futtaim Group - Blue, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Emarat, ensuring a higher reward potential for all our loyal members. By combining the benefits of both Blue and EmCan, we reiterate our commitment to doubling our lifestyle offerings for customers. This partnership signifies an exceptional milestone in our journey, and a beginning of a new chapter of strategic alliances across the region, as we expand our focus on strategic partnerships across all nine countries where Blue operates, showcasing our commitment to constantly elevate our lifestyle offerings for our customers.”

Under the agreement, two prominent Emirati brands are joining forces to offer double earnings for all members. With the combination of Al-Futtaim-Blue’s extensive offers, which provide numerous benefits, including 2-for-1 deals, discounts, point accumulation, and cashback across various sectors like fashion, dining, leisure, lifestyle, health and EmCan’s exclusive rewards and wide-reaching network of compelling choices.

Ali Khaled Zayed Al Falasi, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Emarat, said: “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Al-Futtaim-Blue, which is poised to enhance rewards for both EmCan and Blue members. The partnership echoes our commitment to bolstering customer satisfaction and aims to double the earning potential of our valued members. By combining the eclectic offerings by EmCan and Blue, we seek to provide best-in-class benefits across leading brands for our members in the UAE.”

Encompassing retail, automotive, dining, leisure, entertainment, wellness and more, Al- Futtaim-Blue offers a plethora of rewards. Similarly, EmCan opens up a world of limitless possibilities featuring special offers, greater savings, and grand prizes accessed across Emarat petrol stations’ services, including fuel, car wash, lube express and more.. Members will be able to obtain double rewards thanks to the partnership of these two Emirati homegrown brands.

About Blue:

Blue is Al-Futtaim Group’s lifestyle and rewards app. Every day we deliver more types of member rewards from the widest range of brands across retail, automotive, dining, leisure, entertainment, wellness and many more. From being first in line for exclusive offers to unlocking eating out bargains, from free play credits to cash backs at the showroom or exchanging points for a last-minute birthday gift, Blue rewards you for doing the things you love the most in life’s everyday moments, with offers made for you, from the brands you love.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

About Emarat

Emarat is the proud pioneer of the petroleum industry. Over the past 40 years, Emarat has proven to be the UAE’s leading petroleum brand. Established in 1980 by the UAE Federal Government, Emarat is one of the pioneers in the nation's petroleum industry. With a customer-centric approach, Emarat has expanded its network to 142 filling stations across Dubai and the Northern Emirates (as of July 2024) and has ambitious plans for further expansion across the UAE. Emarat is also actively involved in aviation fuel and gas supply, fulfilling the highest standards of customer service and operating ethically to meet the highest international and national HSE standards, ensuring the safety and satisfaction of employees, customers and business partners at all times. www.emarat.ae

Emarat is committed to enhancing its customers’ experience by delivering the highest quality products and services. Backed by a strong social and environmental programme, Emarat promotes and supports community interest and is a brand that combines a memorable product offering with exceptional customer service.

