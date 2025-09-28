As Egypt marks World Tourism Day this September, Al Ahram Beverages Company (ABC)—a leading multi-category beverage company with over 120 years heritage in Egypt—proudly announces the launch of the ‘ABC Hospitality Academy’ initiative in collaboration with Rhythm Hospitality Training Consultancy.

With Egypt welcoming 15.7 million visitors in 2024 and targeting 30 million tourists by 2028, Egypt’s tourism industry is entering a new era of growth and is poised for sustained expansion.

The ‘ABC Hospitality Academy’ initiative aims to train more than 500 food and beverage professionals across more than 30 venues in Cairo, Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada, Alexandria, and the North Coast by the end of 2025. Participants will complete two specialized training tracks, including an internationally recognized certification from the UK Institute of Hospitality – ensuring staff are equipped to deliver exceptional guest experiences.

Since 2022, ABC’s training efforts have already enhanced the skills and broadened the opportunities of more than 4,000 food and beverage professionals across Egypt — from Hurghada, Sharm El Sheikh and Upper Egypt to Cairo and Alexandria — reflecting its long-standing commitment to people development and community empowerment.

Building on this foundation and in response to the recent surge in tourism – where visitor numbers climbed by 22% in the first seven months of the year and the government’s plan to welcome 18 million tourists by the end of 2025, ABC has expanded this initiative from a single training course to a comprehensive program tailored to meet market demands and the evolving needs of Egypt’s hospitality sector. The Academy’s curriculum has been developed by Al Ahram Beverages Company, leveraging its global expertise and deep understanding of the Egyptian market and its HORECA (Hotels, Restaurants & Cafes) partners’ needs, reflecting the company’s belief that the people shaping Egypt’s tourism experience deserve the best tools, knowledge and recognition.

“Egypt’s tourism sector is on a remarkable trajectory, with visitor numbers rising and the government setting its sights on substantial future growth,” said Nikolay Mladenov, Managing Director at Al Ahram Beverages Company. “Such growth presents both opportunity and responsibility. At ABC, our role goes beyond supplying the industry with a trusted, multi-category beverage portfolio – we invest in people and skills to ensure that Egypt’s hospitality and tourism sector is matched by highly skilled professionals who deliver exceptional guest experiences, further elevating Egypt’s competitive food & beverage tourists experience.

He continued, “With over 120 years heritage in the Egyptian market, ABC has been part of the country’s hospitality story, and the launch of the ‘ABC Hospitality Academy’ initiative underscores our long-term commitment to helping Egypt remain a world-class destination and contributing to the sustainable growth of the national economy.”

The Academy brings this vision to life through two specialized training tracks. The first focuses on hospitality psychology, guest experience, operational excellence, and leadership – equipping staff to anticipate guest needs and deliver world-class service. The second develops beverage expertise, food pairing, product knowledge, service presentation, and guest engagement – ensuring staff have the skills and confidence to enhance the overall hospitality experience. These tracks combined with internationally recognized certification, support capability building, economic empowerment, and a higher-quality tourism experience for visitors to Egypt.

This initiative underscores that ABC’s contribution goes far beyond supplying beverages—it is about driving capability development and service excellence at the heart of Egypt’s hospitality industry. It reflects ABC’s ethos of social impact, economic empowerment, and togetherness, channeling its commitment to people and partnerships into initiatives that uplift talent, expand opportunities, and support national priorities, helping build a future-ready hospitality workforce equipped to deliver exceptional experiences for every visitor.