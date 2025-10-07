Abu Dhabi - ADSS, the leading UAE trading platform, today announces it has launched MetaTrader 5 (MT5), the powerful, multi-asset trading platform designed to give clients an innovative, seamless, and more flexible trading experience.

MT5 delivers an all-in-one concept, enabling trading in commodities such as gold, Forex, stocks, and futures on a single, intuitive interface. ADSS clients can now access:

Superior analytical capabilities - open up to 100 charts simultaneously, with 21 timeframes for deep, granular price analysis.

Advanced tools - more than 80 technical indicators and graphical objects to track quote dynamics and uncover market opportunities.

Next-generation trading features - integrated algorithmic trading applications such as trading robots and Expert Advisors, plus built-in copy trading to follow top-performing strategies.

Dan Squires, Chief Commercial Officer at ADSS said, “Markets move quickly so information and speed are crucial for traders. Adding MetaTrader 5 to our offering underscores our commitment to providing clients with world-class technology and choice. Whether analysing major FX pairs, trading gold, or investing in stocks, our clients can benefit from MT5’s innovative information tools and multi-asset flexibility. Alongside MT5, we continue to offer the ADSS Platform – giving clients the best of both worlds and the choice of platform that works best for them.”

Since launch, ADSS clients have already started trading actively on MT5, with early uptake particularly in gold.

The launch reflects ADSS’s mission to continually enhance the trading journey for both new and experienced traders and investors in the UAE. By combining MT5’s impressive functionality with the ADSS Platform, and local expertise, traders gain a seamless way to identify opportunities, execute trades and manage risk across global markets.