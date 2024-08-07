‘ADSS Insights’ informs trading decisions by empowering traders with actionable data in a clear and intuitive way.

Offering includes AI-powered sentiment analysis, and interactive data visualisations.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – ADSS, the Abu Dhabi-based financial services firm, has launched ADSS Insights, a new market insights offering with broad appeal for every type of trader in the market. This builds on ADSS’ core market access offering, by providing clients with actionable data to better inform their trading decisions. ADSS Insights is available as a comprehensive standalone research tool, or directly within the powerful in-house platform ADSS brought to market last year.

While many brokers often include economic calendars or news in a trading interface, they can lack more sophisticated insights. ADSS continues to make the trading experience more intuitive, by bringing actionable information directly into their flagship platform. The insights are surfaced at key points in the trader’s decision-making journey. And these more extensive insights include market sentiment analysis, plus the ability to easily compare the performance across different markets thanks to interactive data visualisations.

By combining news, economic data, AI-driven sentiment analysis, and interactive data visualisations, the new offering provides a single destination for powerful, actionable insights in real time.

In bringing this functionality to the market, ADSS has taken another step on its transformation journey, which they see as a constant evolution.

Srijan Katyal, Global Head of Strategy and Client Services at ADSS, said: “The launch of ADSS Insights marks another significant step in building the ultimate trading destination. Providing our traders with powerful tools and actionable insights not only enhances their trading experience, but also contributes to their overall success in the markets."

ADSS’ new insights offering is seamlessly integrated into the ADSS trading platform, which clients can access simply by logging in. The comprehensive ‘Insights Terminal’ is also exclusively available to ADSS clients as a stand-alone website, accessed on mobile, web, and tablet for a completely responsive experience.

ADSS’ flagship trading platform allows its clients to trade contracts for difference (CFDs) on a wide range of markets, including some of the world’s most popular names in equities, commodities, forex, indices, bonds, and crypto. It delivers a seamless experience across devices, allowing clients to access their trading platform anytime, anywhere, without compromising full functionality, thanks to availability on Android and iOS apps, plus a web browser version.

About ADSS

ADSS was founded in 2010 with the mission of creating a global financial services company delivering the highest quality products and services. Strategic investment into proprietary multi-asset trading technology has enabled access to liquidity and instruments to meet this goal, and further focus on developing experienced, highly qualified teams has helped place ADSS as a leader in global business. ADSS is regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority of the UAE, holding all five Category 1 licenses, and is a Trading Member of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

For further information on ADSS, please visit www.adss.com

