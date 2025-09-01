Abu Dhabi: In partnership with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), the inaugural Reuters NEXT Gulf Summit will take place in the emirate from 22 October 2025, at the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi. Global, regional, and international leaders from government, business, finance, civil society, media, culture, and academia will convene at the summit to address the most pressing global challenges and opportunities.

As part of its ongoing initiatives to accelerate economic growth and diversification, ADDED is partnering with key organisations to create platforms that foster dialogue, share ideas and experiences, and shape a better future. Joining as a partner for Reuters NEXT Gulf Summit reflects ADDED’s commitment to further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s standing as a rising economic powerhouse and a global magnet for talent, businesses, and investments.

The inaugural Reuters NEXT Gulf summit will bring together more than 500 global leaders, innovators, and CEOs in Abu Dhabi to examine the challenges shaping business, society and the world. The agenda spans six core themes: geopolitics, economy and markets, banking and finance, technology and AI, climate and sustainability, and business leadership.

Delivering insights from a line-up of more than 40 experts, the first set of speakers announced includes His Excellency Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, His Excellency Giorgos Gerapetritis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, His Excellency Yusuf Maitama Tuggar OON, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria, Her Excellency Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, His Excellency Mohamed Alabbar, Founder and Chairman of Emaar, Deng Chao, CEO of HashKey Capital, the leading digital asset investment firm that manages more than US$1 billion in client assets and invests globally in crypto and blockchain, and Abdulrahman Tarabzouni, Founder and CEO of Saudi Technology Ventures (STV), one of the largest technology-focused venture capital firms in MENA.

Curated by Reuters’ award-winning journalists in line with the Thomson Reuters Trust Principles of independence, accuracy and freedom from bias, the event will offer the region access to a premier gathering of leading minds from across the Gulf and the world.

His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, said: “We are pleased to welcome global leaders, decision-makers, innovators, senior executives, and media to the first edition of Reuters NEXT Gulf in Abu Dhabi as we believe open dialogues between key stakeholders are essential to address mounting challenges faced by the international community. In a world characterised by rapid and giga changes, this prestigious event provides a unique opportunity for the global economy’s shapers and movers to lead constructive conversations, devise innovative solutions, and build partnerships to seize opportunities and enrich lives across the globe.”

H.E. Al Zaabi adds: ‘’Our Falcon Economy is guiding the next phase of economic development, futureproofing our economy, building world-class hubs for financial services, advanced manufacturing, AI, trade and logistics, and new energy, and enabling all to reach their full potential. As part of this transformation, we are deepening bonds with key economic powerhouses and leading conversations on vital topics influencing our current and shaping our future.”

Paul Bascobert, President of Reuters, said: “Since 1851, Reuters has been steadfast in its commitment to delivering the truth. In an era rife with misinformation, fulfilling that promise - and equipping leaders with trusted, unbiased, agenda‑free insights - is essential to addressing the world’s most pressing challenges. Bringing Reuters NEXT to the Gulf will provide professionals across the Middle East with a vital forum to access the insights they need to make informed decisions, ignite meaningful change and help build a better tomorrow.”

Since 2019, Reuters NEXT, an invite-only event, has established itself as a premier forum to convene Heads of State, Ministers and C-suite level leaders from finance, technology, business and government. The sessions will be broadcast to millions of viewers around the world.

For more information and to register your interest in attending Reuters NEXT Gulf, please visit the event website.

About ADDED:

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), the catalyst for economic growth and diversification, develops and regulates the business sector in the Emirate and leads economic initiatives to achieve a knowledge-based, diversified, and sustainable economy. ADDED adopts best policies and practices based on the latest research and statistics, devotes its efforts to elevate the development and renaissance across various sectors, and prepares strategic programs and plans by adopting the best economic and administrative practices, applying the latest technology and drawing on global expertise.

ADDED strives to improve the investment climate in the Emirate by enhancing prospects for cooperation with strategic partners and ensure principles of innovation, transparency, and knowledge-sharing are followed to strengthening the business ecosystem to enhance Abu Dhabi as preferred destination for business and investments.

For further info, please visit: www.added.gov.ae

For media enquiries: PRandMedia@adeconomy.ae