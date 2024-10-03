Baku, Azerbaijan: ACWA Power – a developer, investor, and operator of power generation and desalinated water plants – has signed up as the Energy & Water Partner for COP29, highlighting the company’s commitment to sustainable practices in the renewable energy space.

The company also confirmed that it will participate in the Green Zone as a forward-thinking leader in the energy sector, committed to championing sustainable and responsible practices. Through its involvement, the company aims to leverage this unique platform to collaborate with global industry peers, potential partners, and climate advocates, driving progress in the energy transition.

As the world’s largest private water desalination provider, ACWA Power is a pioneering force in green hydrogen and a leader in the global energy transition. From its founding in Riyadh in 2004, ACWA Power has grown to employ over 4,000 people and operate in 13 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia. ACWA Power aligns its strategies with UN climate goals, showcasing innovative renewable energy projects globally to enhance energy efficiency, conserve water, and minimise environmental impact.

Partners at COP29 will use the opportunity to engage with global climate policies, highlight their ongoing efforts on sustainability, and support the delivery of climate action in their key business areas. By partnering with COP29 in Baku, businesses can equally demonstrate the critical role they play in advancing green policies and supporting the global community in keeping the 1.5C target within reach.

The Green Zone at COP29 will also feature a range of global businesses showcasing climate-friendly solutions, as a dedicated space for private sector organisations. Organisations will foster connections and advance climate action through a variety of programs, including presentations, workshops, and networking events. Participating businesses can also host their own events using conference facilities with theatre-style seating and various meeting room formats for enhanced visibility, collaboration, and networking.

Commenting on the announcement of ACWA Power as Energy & Water Partner, Chief Operating Officer for COP29 Azerbaijan Narmin Jarchalova said, “I am thrilled to welcome ACWA Power as the Energy & Water partner at COP29 in Azerbaijan. This conference will be crucial for shaping global climate policies and fostering cooperation for a sustainable future. ACWA Power’s pivotal role in the global energy transition will significantly contribute to these discussions. Their active involvement in Azerbaijan’s renewable energy projects, including implementing a 240 MW Wind Farm, is particularly noteworthy and demonstrates their commitment to advancing renewable energy solutions in the region. Together with our other partners, ACWA Power will play a key role in driving discussions and showcasing excellence, and we look forward to working together for impactful climate action.”

Announcing their COP29 Partnership, Marco Arcelli, CEO of ACWA Power commented, “At ACWA Power, we believe that tackling this global challenge demands a paradigm shift in how we provide water and energy to our world. We must act fast to continue the transition away from fossil fuels, while providing reliable, competitive and sustainable supplies. It is with this focus that we deliver solutions that contribute to net zero goals and long-term climate ambitions, in a just and inclusive manner. Celebrating COP29 in Azerbaijan is of particular significance. Today, the country has the potential to turn into a bridge between Central Asia and Europe for new green sources of power and green molecules, technologies where ACWA Power has reached the most competitive costs and highest reliabilities in the world. We want to bring our experience to the table, and we offer to support this goal and unlock a sustainable future. A future where clean energy is not just an aspiration, but the foundation of a better tomorrow.”

Further opportunities to take part specifically in the Green Zone at COP29 in Azerbaijan are still available, with additional information on the Green Zone is available here: COP29 Green Zone | 11 - 22 November 2024

