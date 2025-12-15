MADINAH, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA — Accor, a world-leading hospitality group and the largest hotel operator in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has signed an agreement with Madinah-based developer Arbah Taiba for Real Estate Development and Investment, to develop Novotel Madinah North. The new hotel will be located minutes from the iconic Al Masjid an-Nabawi and is scheduled to open in 2028.

The collaboration draws on Arbah Taiba’s long-standing role in shaping Madinah’s urban development and Accor’s operating experience across Saudi Arabia. Together, the two groups will introduce a hotel that is accessible, modern, and designed to meet the diverse needs of travelers throughout the year.

The signing ceremony in Madinah was attended by Islam Abdel Samad, Vice President, Development, Premium, Midscale & Economy, Middle East & Africa at Accor, and Abdulaziz Al Qfary, Chairman of Arbah Taiba. The agreement reaffirms their shared commitment to advancing Saudi Arabia’s religious, business and leisure tourism sectors in line with Vision 2030.

As Madinah continues to experience rapid growth welcoming more than more than 3.7 million visitors in Q2 2025 alone, following 18 million visitors in 2024 the new Novotel address will directly address the rising accommodation demand by expanding quality options for pilgrims, business travelers and domestic guests.

Islam Abdel Samad, Vice President, Development, Premium, Midscale & Economy, Middle East & Africa at Accor, said: ”This agreement strengthens Accor’s long-term strategy to deepen our presence across Saudi Arabia, particularly in the holy cities where demand for high-quality accommodation continues to accelerate. Our partnership with Arbah Taiba allows us to deliver a property that aligns with international standards while honoring the unique character and spiritual significance of Madinah.”

Abdulaziz Al Qfary, Chairman, Arbah Taiba, said: “Arbah Taiba has long contributed to Madinah’s urban development and this partnership with Accor represents an important step in elevating the city’s hospitality offering. By combining our local insight with Accor’s global operating expertise, we are introducing a hotel that aligns with global best practices while serving the needs of visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque. Novotel Madinah North marks the beginning of a promising collaboration, and we look forward to developing further projects that continue to support Madinah’s growth and enhance the guest experience across the city.”

Novotel Madinah North: Designed for Balance and Modern Living

Now entering the development phase, Novotel Madinah North will embody Novotel’s Longevity Everyday positioning - creating uplifting, well-designed spaces that support balance, rest, nourishment and meaningful moments during every stay. The hotel that will complement Accor’s expanding accommodation offering across Saudi Arabia and its Holy Cities.

Scheduled to open in 2028, the hotel will feature 200 modern guest rooms complemented by a thoughtful selection of facilities including a restaurant, a lobby lounge, fitness center, and four flexible meeting rooms. The hotel’s design and balanced amenities make it well suited to business travelers, families and domestic guests alike.

The property’s appeal is further elevated by its prime location just minutes from Al Masjid an-Nabawi, the second largest mosque and holiest site in Islam, and is poised to welcome pilgrims who travel to the city throughout the year.

Demand continues to rise: Madinah hosted 6.45 million visitors in Q1 2025, including 4.41 million international travelers, reflecting 10.7% year-on-year increase in external Umrah arrivals. This momentum reflects the strategic importance of introducing modern, well-located, and accessible accommodation to support the city’s growth.

Strengthening Accor’s leadership

With this agreement, Accor reinforces its position as the largest international hotel operator in Saudi Arabia and the holy cities, adding to a year of significant development achievements and expanding its significant local pipeline to 6,700 keys. This momentum reflects a balanced mix of operating properties and high-value future projects across all segments.

Accor currently operates 40+ hotels and branded residences across the Kingdom, totaling more than 17,000 keys across 15 brands, and a robust pipeline of more than 60 committed projects amounting to approximately 17,000 keys. In the holy cities alone, Accor operates 14 hotels, representing 12,600 keys.

This year has seen notable growth in both Makkah and Madinah, with new developments such as Sofitel Jabal Omar Makkah (1,141 keys), a new Mövenpick project with Al Qimmah Hospitality, and the upcoming ibis Styles Makkah Mesfalah and Mercure Makkah Shesha. These additions reflect sustained demand across all segments and the rising expectations of visitors to the holy cities.

Novotel Madinah North builds on this trajectory, expanding Accor’s midscale offering and contributing to the continued evolution of hospitality standards in Madinah.

