AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global Digital Training (TAG Global Digital Training), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Saa2d Freelance Platform to cooperate on the provision of training, improvement of academic and professional qualifications, as well as creating job opportunities for young job seekers through the freelance market.

The MoU was signed by TAG Global Digital Platform Executive Director, Mr. Zaid Al Majali, and the Saa2d Platform Agent for Financial, Administrative and Legal Affairs, Mr. Ayman Haroun.

Through this cooperation, the two parties seek to build capacities of Jordanian job seekers in line with the requirements and needs of the freelancing market, in order to create productive jobs for them in various industries, to reduce poverty and to reduce unemployment.

It is worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global Digital Platform (TAG Global Digital Platform) is a member of TAG.Global. It offers various digital programs in a self-study approach, or through the TAG Digital Training livebroadcast feature. It also provides contractual training programs with its clients that are customized according to the needs and goals that the institution seeks to achieve after conducting comprehensive training needs assessment ..

The Saa2d Freelance Platform is a comprehensive Jordanian-Arab digital platform that provides guidance to the youth, through a specialized training program, qualifying them for self-employment, by increasing their knowledge, and introducing them to the mechanisms that allow them to be more involved in self-employment market and to generate income through it.

