BEIRUT – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) has signed an agreement with the Lebanese University to establish the first-of-it's-kind factory in Lebanon for manufacturing technological devices at the University's branch in Al Fanar area. The agreement was signed in the presence of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global, but the signing ceremony was attended by a large number of ministers, MPs, and officials in Lebanon, including Minister of Education and Higher Education, HE Dr. Abbas Halabi, Minister of Industry, HE Mr. George Boujikian, Minister of Youth and Sports, HE Dr. George Kallass, Minister of Labor, HE Mr. Moustafa Bayram, Former Minister of Industry, HE Mr. Imad Hoballah. The press and media representatives were also there to cover the event..

The agreement, signed by the University President, Prof. Bassam Badran, and Mr. Burhan Al Ashkar, representative of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Culture and Media in Lebanon, aims to manufacture, assemble and produce technological devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops with the motto (Made in Lebanon); a step that would remarkably provide job and training opportunities for the Lebanese students and people.

In this regard, Minister Halabi said: “Today is considered a milestone achievement in the University’s journey to be designated as the Productive University, by establishing Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech) factory that manufactures and produces devices under the label (Made in Lebanon), numerous job and technical training opportunities will be created for university students and others.”

For his part Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his pride in the partnership with the University, noting that it is a true partnership where responsibilities and outcomes are equally shared. He further stressed that “Through this partnership, we have successfully established the TAGTech factory in the University’s headquarters, where commitments will be put into action, not just promises.”

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh also pointed out that the factory would create training opportunities for the University students in the field of technology industry, as it would contribute to increasing the Lebanese Gross National Product (GNP).

Minister Boujikian also affirmed that the Ministry would issue an industrial certificate under the name of the Lebanese University to support this joint project between the University and TAGTech, pointing out that establishing such a factory is the start of a promising and important sector that Lebanon needs during these challenging circumstances.

In his key remarks, University President Prof. Badran, confirmed, that the agreement will contribute to generating learning, training, and employment opportunities for its students. This will enable students to become members of its faculties and research cadres in the faculties of engineering, science, management, and the Institute of Technology. In addition, they may benefit from the emerging opportunities of manufacturing, production, development, programming, marketing, and management in the factory.