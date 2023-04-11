UAE, Abu Dhabi: In line with Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) continuous efforts to provide cutting-edge technology and education, ADU announces ChatGPT guidelines to assist students and faculty while using the tool. The announcement comes as part of the University’s commitment to advance students learning experience and enhance the teaching methods, as well as their research capabilities using innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

The guidelines presented to both students and faculty members emphasize responsible and ethical use of ChatGPT, in line with ADU's policies and procedures. The instructions guide students to understand that the generated content may not be accurate and should be revised accordingly, not to plagiarize texts and more instructions to ensure the proper use of the application. This technology provides an opportunity for students to explore new tools and methods that can leverage their research skills.

In addition, faculty members can benefit from ChatGPT by including AI technology in their courses to improve their teaching methods and enhance students’ learning and success. ADU will also provide necessary training sessions to develop the faculty members’ AI skills.

​​​​​​​Professor Ghassan Aouad, Abu Dhabi University Chancellor, said: “At Abu Dhabi University (ADU), we aim to provide our students and faculty members with world-class innovative technologies to enhance their educational experience. By introducing ChatGPT guidelines, we seek to educate our community members on how to use this tool proactively and securely while also ensuring that it is used in a manner that respects the dignity and values of all individuals. As we recognize the evolving landscape of technology and its impact on society, it is important that we prioritize ethical considerations and promote the responsible use of AI. At ADU, we provide evolved programs focused on research and innovation to empower our students to grow and achieve their goals.”

Earlier this year, ADU began training GPT-4 on its data and services which is currently being integrated into the University’s systems. The integration of this technology supports students, faculty and staff through providing enhanced and efficient services while setting a new standard for education technology.

For more information about ADU's programs, visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/study/programs/program-finder

-Ends-

