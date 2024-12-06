Under the agreement, the parties will identify opportunities to integrate Ambipar’s emergency management and inspection solutions into Abu Dhabi’s industrial ecosystem

The three parties aim to work together to position Abu Dhabi as the region’s leading centre for industrial emergency response

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA) and Ambipar, a leading industrial services and environmental solutions company, to explore opportunities to enhance emergency response capabilities and industrial services in Abu Dhabi. This strategic partnership aims to strengthen emergency preparedness and safety in the industrial sector by building local capacity, fostering innovation, and facilitating the transfer of knowledge and technology.

The MoU was signed during the inaugural Abu Dhabi Business Week (ADBW), held from 4-6 December 2024, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

The agreement centres on enhancing prevention and safety in the industrial sector, leveraging the expertise of all three entities to ensure that Abu Dhabi's industrial landscape remains secure, resilient and sustainable. Under the agreement, the parties will identify avenues to promote industrial emergency response awareness, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s commitment to leading innovation in operational safety and emergency management.

As part of ADIO’s efforts to onboard foreign investors into the Abu Dhabi ecosystem and connect them with opportunities for growth, ADIO aims to support Ambipar’s ongoing growth and expansion within the emirate, fostering local partnerships to accelerate the deployment of innovative emergency response and industrial service solutions.

Ambipar’s experience in decommissioning services for industrial plants, ships, and Floating Production Storage and Offloading units (FPSOs) is envisioned to play a key role in enabling the emirate to manage critical infrastructure sustainably. Additionally, the partnership will explore the adoption of advanced technologies for enhanced inspection and asset management in industrial facilities. Using remote techniques, such as drones and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), Ambipar is able to provide high-accuracy inspections that reduce human exposure to risks and improve operational efficiency.

The agreement also establishes a framework for assessing the integration of cutting-edge technologies and industry best practices into the emirate’s emergency response sector. The ADCDA will work closely with Ambipar to explore ways to transfer essential knowledge and technologies for handling hazardous materials and responding to emergencies, enhancing the Authority’s operational capabilities.

His Excellency Brigadier Salem Abdullah bin Barak Al Dhaheri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA), said: “We are pleased to explore avenues of cooperation with ADIO and Ambipar to enhance emergency response capabilities and build local capacity. This collaboration will allow us to identify opportunities to integrate leading best practices into our operations, ensuring we are equipped to respond swiftly and effectively to emergencies. Our unwavering commitment to safety and operational excellence remains at the forefront of everything we do, and we are dedicated to responding to emergencies with the highest standards of preparedness.”

Mohammad Al Kamali, Chief Trade and Industry Officer, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said: “This collaboration marks a pivotal step in Abu Dhabi’s efforts to strengthen the resilience and sustainability of its industrial sector, a key driver of the emirate’s economic acceleration goals. By partnering with companies like Ambipar, we are fast-tracking the transfer of knowledge, technology, and expertise to support the growth of a more sustainable and innovative industrial landscape. Our shared commitment to sustainability, industrial excellence, and safety will ensure that Abu Dhabi’s industrial sector remains prepared to address the challenges of a changing global landscape.”

Rodrigo Paiva, CEO of Ambipar MENA, said: “Through our collaboration with ADIO and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, we are proud to bring our emergency management, maintenance and repair, and industrial service solutions to Abu Dhabi. This partnership allows us to contribute to the emirate’s long-term growth by fostering innovation, building local capacity, and supporting the sustainable development of its industrial sector.”

Tercio Borlenghi Jr., Founder and CEO of Ambipar Group, said: "At Ambipar, we see this initiative as a remarkable opportunity to enhance emergency management standards in the region. By collaborating with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, we aim to not only strengthen local capabilities but also position Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a benchmark for safety and innovation across the Middle East. Through our shared expertise and commitment to continuous improvement, we hope to inspire other nations to adopt best practices in hazardous materials handling and emergency response, contributing to a more secure and sustainable future for all."

