The American Business Council - American Chamber of Commerce Kuwait (ABCK-AmCham Kuwait) held its Annual Board of Directors Election Night at the Hyatt Regency Al Kout Mall, attended by AmCham Kuwait members and Embassy representatives. The election process, conducted in accordance with the association's bylaws, resulted in the appointment of new directors who will oversee the strategy and direction of the Chamber.

Pete Swift, Chairman of the Board, opened the event by thanking the candidates for their interest in joining the board and commending the current Board of Directors for their efforts in maintaining the organization's active and collaborative nature over the past year. Swift concluded his remarks by introducing the US Embassy’s Acting Deputy Chief of Mission, Ms. Melinda Crowley.

Mr. Jody Mangus, Board Member and Head of ABCK-AmCham Kuwait’s Elections Committee, provided voting instructions and introduced each board candidate. Each candidate spoke about their potential contributions to ABCK-AmCham Kuwait.

The candidates included:

Dr. Arezou Harraf, Founder and CEO at Learn & Evolve

Lama Chalhoub, Country Lead for Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain

Tamer El Sallab, Head of GCC & Levant Cluster at Viatris

Ola Saab, Head of Corporate Commercial at Al Tamimi & Company

Doug Hurst, Director for North Africa and the Middle East at Asia Logistics Company

Toufiq M. Jawhara, Executive Chairman Office Manager and Head of Communication & PR at Kuwait & Gulf Link Holding (KGL)

Alaeddine Karim, General Manager at Microsoft Kuwait

Simon Khayat, General Manager at TAG Ltd. Catering & Supporting Services

Omar Ben Naji, Managing Partner at Everyware Pro IT Consulting Company

Seneca Cottom, Head of Sustainability at AlShaya Group

Naeem Mirza, Regional Sales Director, Robotics & AI at Artificial Intelligence Doctrine

Micheal Cottom, Managing Director at Cottom General Trading

Rashed Al Munae, CEO at United Beverage Co.

ABCK-AmCham Kuwait also recognized the event’s sponsors: Platinum sponsors: MSD (Merck Sharp & Dohme); Gold sponsor Saudi Arabian Chevron; Silver sponsor Crowne Plaza Al-Thuraya City; and Travel and Tourism Partner IFA International Travel and Tourism.

A raffle was held for participants, featuring prizes including 8 vouchers from Sultan, 2 vouchers from Hilton Resorts Kuwait for Spa entrance and dinner at Teatro restaurant, 3 vouchers from Hyatt Regency Al Kout for dinners, and one free night, a Michael Kors one luxury bag courtesy of Habchi & Chalhoub, 2 chocolate hampers from Towell Holding, 2 hampers of Kuwaiti sweets and 1 box of chocolate from Nagwa Company, 4 vouchers (2 for the club and 2 for the restaurant) from Argan AlBidaa Hotel and Resort, 2 soda makers cylinder and 0.5L PET bottle from Gulf Cryo, and a highly anticipated raffle prize of one economy class ticket to any country, including the USA and Canada, from our Chairman’s Club member IFA International Travel and Tourism.

Members casted their votes in the ballot box, then enjoyed a buffet dinner and live entertainment by the Ground Zero band. The election was carried out with fairness, transparency, and democratic principles, ensuring all members had an equal opportunity to participate. The newly elected board members will join forces with the existing team to advance ABCK-AmCham Kuwait's strategic vision and operational plans, fostering trade and investment between the United States and Kuwait.

About ABCK-AmCham Kuwait:

Established in 1985, ABCK-AmCham Kuwait is a non-profit organization composed of Fortune 500 corporations, small and medium-sized companies, and prominent business leaders and entrepreneurs, both American and Kuwaiti. ABCK-AmCham Kuwait serves as an advocate for American interests in the state of Kuwait. For more information, please visit our website at www.amchamkuwait.org or follow us on social media @abck1985.