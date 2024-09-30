SUVs are where capability meets comfort. The Nissan Pathfinder especially stands out as just that and more. It is a highly-equipped companion for life’s immense possibilities. Last month, Nissan of Arabian Automobiles enhanced this concept by launching the ‘Nissan Pathfinder Sabbatical’ initiative, offering a unique opportunity for members of the public, particularly those many fans of the model, to chase their passions with the support of a vehicle that’s as adventurous as they are.

The Nissan Pathfinder has long been synonymous with robust versatility and technological innovation. The latest generation, completely redesigned from the ground up, enhances family getaways, making journeys more connected and comfortable than ever before. It’s an SUV that looks to the future while staying grounded in its rich heritage of adventure.

Igniting Interests

The Pathfinder Sabbatical initiative, which proved popular among UAE residents, highlighted how the SUV can be a gateway to pursuing personal wants. Arabian Automobiles, the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, showcased this through a compelling campaign that featured an online job competition, jury interviews, and the selection of finalists.

Dubai resident Ashwin Shetty, with his deep automotive enthusiasm and brave spirit, won this unique sabbatical. His victory was both a personal achievement and a testament to the appetite for escapades that the Pathfinder embodies. The goal was achieved to confidently illustrate how the Pathfinder is about living life to the fullest, while blessing someone with the unique gift of time.

Design and Capability

This fifth-gen Pathfinder pays homage to its origins with design elements like the iconic three-notch front grille and triangular C-pillar, reminiscent of the first incarnation. Modern touches such as C-shaped LED headlamps, the V-Motion grille, and a floating roofline underscore its contemporary appeal, proudly showcasing its Nissan DNA.

The reimagined interior is crafted to feel like a sanctuary after a long day on the trails. It features three rows of seating and the EZ FLEX® Seating System, which allows the second row to tilt and slide - even with a car seat attached - making it very suited for the entire family.

Advanced Technology and Safety

The cutting-edge technology features intuitive displays that present essential information, such as speed and upcoming turns, along with a head-up display. Nissan Safety Shield® 360, drivers enjoy an extra layer of protection, thanks to six technologies that help keep an eye on the vehicle’s surroundings.

The new Intelligent 4x4 System includes seven Drive and Terrain Modes, empowering the conquering of various conditions, from city streets to sandy shores.

A Call to Adventure

As we continue to invite growth and expand our horizons, the Nissan Pathfinder remains the ideal choice for those who seek the freedom of the open road as well as the warmth of family life. It’s about finding new paths and being unbound, a philosophy that Arabian Automobiles encourages in every Pathfinder owner.

For those interested in learning more, visit your nearest Nissan of Arabian Automobiles showroom or contact 800-NISSAN. Embrace the terrain ahead, wherever it may lead.

About Arabian Automobiles Company

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group. With over 50+ years in the business, AAC is one of the leading automotive dealers in the GCC and exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Arabian Automobiles is looking back on 50+ years of excellence and passion, and forging ahead with its vision to enrich customer lives and remain the trusted automotive brand of choice.

Arabian Automobiles became the first automotive company in the UAE to be awarded the prestigious ‘Dubai Quality Gold Award’ by Dubai Economy in May 2017. In the same year, INFINITI won ‘Best Performing Brand’ in the automotive category of the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme; an accolade previously won by Nissan in 2016 and Renault in 2015. In 2015, Arabian Automobiles received the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum business award for most outstanding performance and in 2013 it became the first private company in the UAE to be inducted into the prestigious Palladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame for strategy execution. Arabian Automobiles Company is currently the holder of Nissan Motor Company’s ‘Global Nissan Aftersales Award and is the only Nissan distributor to have won the award for a total of 21 times with 10 consecutive wins between 2007 and 2016.

Across its Dubai and Northern Emirates network, Arabian Automobiles operates: