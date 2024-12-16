Engineer Mahmoud Omar, Managing Director of Global Urban Developments, and Mr. Omar Al-Shinawi, Chairman of Al-Shinawi Group, signed a contract to develop and launch Finsquare Mall in the upscale financial district of the New Administrative Capital.

Under the contract, Global Urban developments and Al-Shinawi Group will develop and implement Finsquare Mall in partnership.

Finsquare Mall has achieved the highest implementation rates, as well as record sales since its launch, reflecting the exquisiteness of the product and the superb facilities provided in the payment systems.

Finsquare Mall is located on an area of 6000 square meters in the upscale financial district of the New Administrative Capital, near Bin Zayed Axis and 10 minutes from Al Amal Axis. It is also close to the most famous landmarks of the New Administrative Capital, such as the iconic tower, the green river, the presidential palace, the parliament, the international airport, and Al Masa Hotel. It is 5 minutes away from the Egyptian Opera House, and is located next to the Egyptian Stock Exchange building and the Central Bank.

Finsquare Mall consists of two basement floors and a ground floor, in addition to seven upper floors. The project includes administrative and commercial units distributed over different floors.

The two companies were keen to provide high-quality services in the project, as the construction ratio is 30% of the land area, and green spaces, landscapes, and recreational areas were provided for employees.

Project management work was assigned to ERM Company due to its extensive experience in this field.

MK Office is responsible for the engineering consultancy work for the project, and Finsquare Mall is being implemented in accordance with the highest quality standards with the latest sustainability mechanisms being taken into account.