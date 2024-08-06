​​​​​MBZUAI to enhance students' AI application knowledge through hands-on workshops with faculty and alumni

ADEK and MBZUAI to prepare and mentor four Emirati students for the first edition of the International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (IOAI)

Abu Dhabi, UAE: To inspire the next generation to take the lead in reshaping industries through the use of transformative Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) collaborates with 42 Abu Dhabi and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) to organize a series of AI Summer Programs for Abu Dhabi students.

With ADEK's robust strategic partnerships focused on innovation and future-readiness, the 3 distinct Al Summer Programs are tailored for 2,400 students in grades 9 to 12 from public, private, and charter schools. These programs offer a comprehensive understanding of next-generation AI, covering the fundamentals of generative AI, real-life applications focusing on ethics, new AI concept development, and career path exploration.

Generative AI and Prompt Engineering Bootcamps

In partnership with 42 Abu Dhabi, these bootcamps provide students in grades 9-12 with hands-on AI learning experiences to enhance problem-solving skills and acquire future-ready skills. Students also collaborate with peers to develop innovative solutions. The bootcamps are offered in two formats over 4 consecutive weeks to cater to diverse learning preferences.

A full-day bootcamp, held in 6 schools across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, provides an intensive experience aimed at delivering comprehensive insights and practical skills in Generative AI and Prompt Engineering. This includes focusing on advanced techniques such as fine-tuning language models with specific prompts to optimize output quality and relevance. Students engage in three directed training sessions within a single day, benefiting from hands-on experience with beginner-friendly AI tools.

Alternatively, a 2-hour session, held in collaboration with Majalis Abu Dhabi at the Citizens and Community Affairs Office of the Presidential Court in 28 locations across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, offer a tailor-made learning opportunity for Emirati students. These sessions build knowledge through conversations that emphasize the fundamentals of AI, explore real-life applications, and engage students in interactive group exercises.

Discover and Develop with AI

Another unique opportunity is a five-day summer program in collaboration with MBZUAI, one of the world’s ﬁrst research-focused universities specializing in artiﬁcial intelligence. The program targets students from grade 11, providing insights into various AI uses, including film production, generative AI (GenAI), responsible AI, and a sustainability research project. Workshops are led by MBZUAI’s esteemed faculty, alumni, students, and staff.

ADEK also collaborates with MBZUAI to prepare 4 Emirati students for the first edition of the International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (IOAI). This prestigious competition is designed for high school students passionate about the exciting world of artificial intelligence. The mission of IOAI is to inspire and challenge young minds to explore the limitless possibilities of AI, fostering the next generation of AI pioneers and problem solvers. To support this, two students from MBZUAI are assigned as mentors to guide the team, ensuring they are ready to compete in IOAI, taking place from 9-15 August in Bulgaria.

His Excellency Mubarak Hamad Al Mheiri, ADEK Undersecretary, said, "We are committed to preparing a generation ready for the evolving AI landscape. The AI Summer Programs will empower young minds to drive meaningful global change. By partnering with world-leading institutions like 42 Abu Dhabi and MBZUAI, we ensure Abu Dhabi's youth receive best-in-class AI training."

About Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK)

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) is the Education Sector regulator across the Emirate. It oversees and provides services throughout a learner’s journey from early education to university and beyond. It also champions inclusivity for People of Determination in the mainstream schooling system and by providing specialized schools.

Across Early Childhood and K-12, ADEK licenses and regulates nurseries and private schools in Abu Dhabi while also legislating, mandating, and managing its own Charter Schools and 2 schools for People of Determination.

ADEK also annually provides distinguished Abu Dhabi students with full scholarships and support to study at the best universities around the world. In addition, the Department audits and enhances the delivery of Higher Education in Abu Dhabi, attracting Higher Education Institutions to open the required Program or schools that serve Abu Dhabi’s needs while championing a student and faculty-friendly ecosystem in the Emirate.

With a vision to Empower Education. Empower Minds. Empower the Future, ADEK recognizes that every learner is different, and a diversity of teaching methods are essential for students to succeed. To that effect, ADEK partners with stakeholders to enable a great education system to flourish in Abu Dhabi and nurture future-ready graduates who have the 21st-century skills required to sustain and carry forward Abu Dhabi’s vision.