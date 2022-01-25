PHOTO
Dubai: Brazil today said its pavilion at the Expo 2020 clocked one million visitors since the start of the global event in October, opening up significant opportunities for the country to showcase business and investment potential to trade visitors and leisure and tourism attractions to general visitors.
“We are very much buoyed by the rising number of visitors and reaching the one million milestone. We believe that this has happened because of the innovative and immersive concept behind the Brazilian pavilion showing the diversity the country has to offer, both in business as well as leisure and entertainment,” said Elias Rodrigues Martins Filho, the Commissioner-General of Brazil at Expo 2020 Dubai.
The 4,000 Sq. m Brazil Pavilion in the Sustainability District presents an aesthetic blend of architecture and immersive technology that brings to life Brazilian attractions to the fore with the help of 125 giant projectors. The interior of the pavilion is made of translucent membranes on which video images of Brazilian forests, rivers, urban centres, food and culture are projected.
A statement from the Brazilian Export and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil), the nodal agency managing the country’s participation at the Expo 2020 said the one million visitor was the English - Brasilian tourist Costa Van Heeswijk's family which is planning to move to Dubai. The pavilion awarded them with an amazing dinner at their restaurant Nossa.
“We had a steady flow of trade visitors, opening up opportunities for Brazilian businesses participating at the Expo to explore trade and investment partnerships, meeting our key and strategic objective of presenting Brazil – the country’s business and investment potential and tourism - to a global audience,” said the Commissioner-General of Brazil at Expo 2020 Dubai.
The key thematic attractions of Brazilian pavilion include biodiversity and showcasing the country’s endeavors in nature conservation, environmental focus and contribution to climate change mitigation. Brazil is also presenting the country’s potential in investment and trade across key verticals such as food, travel and tourism.
The pavilion evokes the experience of Amazon rainforest in Dubai has a shallow water blade occupying across half of its area.
About Brazil pavilion at Expo 2020
The Brazilian pavilion will be part of this last thematic axis, reaffirming the importance of biodiversity, culture of environmental preservation, competitiveness based on sustainability and the portrait of Brazilian multiculturalism.Expo Dubai 2020 represents a singular moment of promotion of Brazilian diversity and an opportunity to tell the world of its unique features. The event is linked to the efforts of Apex-Brazil in the commercial promotion of agribusiness, innovative technologies, as well as the construction of an economically attractive country image and a natural destination for foreign investments. It will also contribute to reinforcing the regional, gastronomic and ethnic multiplicity and immigration diversity of Brazil.Apex-Brazil is responsible for building the pavilion and organizing the Brazilian participation at Expo Dubai. In 2015, the agency organized the Brazilian participation at Expo Milano and, in 2010, at the Expo Shanghai.
