Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace, will host the Arab Federation of Capital Markets Annual Conference titled ‘’AFCM Annual Conference: Bahrain 2022’’, the largest event for exchanges and financial markets in the Middle East. The event will be held on the 29th and 30th of March 2022.
The ‘’AFCM Annual Conference: Bahrain 2022’’ seeks to create an enabling environment of Arab Financial Markets, as well as strengthen their integration and liquidity. The hybrid conference is projected to attract over 350 attendees from exchanges, and will gather financial market regulatory bodies, brokerage firms, investment fund managers, and economic journalists.
The event will host 19 sessions and 55 speakers, and highlight a diversified set of tracks that will explore key themes and share insights on crucial topics including sustainability and ESG, ETFS and real estate tokenization, green financing, RegTech, CCPs, and market data monetization.
Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse, commented on the occasion, ‘’It is with great pleasure to be hosting the AFCM Annual Conference this year, where we will be able to use such a significant event as a launchpad to showcase the major themes driving regional capital markets. We recognize the vital role that Bahrain Bourse, as a stock exchange, must play in facilitating a stable and transparent environment and it is our mission to successfully provide AFCM with their objectives of prioritizing a transparent investment environment for Arab Capital Markets. This event undoubtedly serves as a key debate forum for sharing ideas and experiences from notable thought leaders, and we look forward to seeing desired results in an integrated manner.’’
Rami El-Dokany – Secretary General – Arab Federation of Capital Markets stated “We are pleased and looking to finally being able to meet you in the upcoming AFCM Annual Conference hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain. As we are moving closer to the new year, this event will bring to light the key takeaways and lessons of the past year and what is to come. The AFCM annual conference is a great opportunity to create a transparent and developed environment for the Arab Capital Markets, stimulate and encourage further collaboration and enhance the communication among its members. Furthermore, this will initiate important conversations especially in unsettling times. We have seen exciting initiatives and announcements, and are looking forward to addressing what is crucial with all our members and partners.”
The AFCM conference has become one of the most eagerly anticipated events, and a key platform bringing together regional and international market players to cover key issues of high interest in the International and Arab Markets. The event encourages collaboration within the capital markets sphere, promotes exchange of knowledge through insightful debates in a dynamic and diverse environment, and further encourages the transfer of best practices within the region by providing the best networking opportunities possible.
The AFE Board Meeting and General Assembly will be held in parallel to the conference gathering more than 18 Arab Stock Exchanges. For more information, please refer to: https://arab-exchanges.org/afcm-bahrain-2022/
About Bahrain Bourse
Bahrain Bourse is a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace operator established since 1987. Bahrain Bourse aims to offer to its investors, issuers, and intermediaries a comprehensive suite of exchange-related facilities including offering listing, trading, settlement, and depositary services for various financial instruments. We aim to offer our stakeholders with the best investment and trading solutions, and pair it with creative insights and problem solving skills to provide our investors, issuers, and intermediaries with valuable resources to meet their every expectation. Our key growth pillars underpins our way of conducting business and how we interact with our stakeholders: Origination, Innovation, Collaboration, and Pioneering Spirit, and all of them working together is what enables us to offer you with an "Oasis of Investment Opportunities”.
