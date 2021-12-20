DUBAI, UAE: Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), has appointed Zeeshan Hadi to the role of Country Manager, UAE to drive the company’s growth in the market. Zeeshan will assume responsibility for leading the sales and pre-sales teams as well as planning and executing channel and marketing strategies.

Zeeshan is an ICT industry veteran with over 17+ years of experience in various roles including territory manager, channel manager, sales manager, systems analyst, corporate trainer and software engineer. He has worked for over a decade at Aruba (the last five being in Canada) and has a strong track record of building profitable business relationships with a diverse set of enterprise customers. In one of his previous roles as corporate trainer, he has contributed to skills development in the region by helping a significant number of executives build their knowledge and expertise in the technology field.

Commenting on the appointment, Jacob Chacko, Regional Director - Middle East, Saudi & South Africa at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company says, “Zeeshan is a very valuable asset for our company and partners, with his industry knowledge, business acumen and leadership skills. We see him playing a key role of driving growth and profitability for the company by supporting our partner ecosystem and helping customers in their digital transformation journeys.”

In Zeeshan’s new role, one of his key priorities will be to expand the channel ecosystem and build stronger relationships with Global System Integrators (GSIs). There will also be a special focus on investing and growing business in Abu Dhabi and engaging more closely with public sector agencies with a view to building value and long-term partnerships within the government segment.

“Like many of us in Aruba, I have been given the opportunity to grow within the company. It is an exciting time to be in the company as we look towards solving the problems of the next decade and investing in transformational solutions to enable our customers in their Edge to Cloud journey. It is also exciting to be back in the UAE - a country that is celebrating its golden jubilee and Expo 2020, with a world class reputation of making the ‘impossible possible’. We share the government’s vision of leveraging technology to improve the life of citizens, increase efficiency of operations, and create more innovative business models,” says Zeeshan Hadi, Country Manager, UAE at HPE Aruba.

“As regional enterprises embrace the hybrid workplace and SASE, they need technology platforms that are data driven so that they can take better business decisions. Driving productivity is an imperative and Aruba’s entire solutions portfolio, including Aruba ESP – the industry’s only AI-driven platform for all industries, has been orchestrated to do just that. I believe that with the right channel and sales strategy in place, we will be able to quickly respond to customer’s digital transformation needs and fully capitalize on market opportunities as they present themselves,” concludes Zeeshan.

About Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is the global leader in secure, intelligent edge-to-cloud networking solutions that use AI to automate the network, while harnessing data to drive powerful business outcomes. With Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) and as-a-service options, Aruba takes a cloud-native approach to helping customers meet their connectivity, security, and financial requirements across campus, branch, data center, and remote worker environments, covering all aspects of wired, wireless LAN, and wide area networking (WAN).

