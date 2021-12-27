Beirut - areeba and Visa announced their collaboration on the launch of a “Tap On Phone” solution, providing Small & Medium Businesses with the ability to accept contactless payments using their own smart devices.

The “Tap on Phone” solution easily turns any Android smartphone into a secure payment acceptance device for contactless cards and mobile payments. Merchants can simply download the “Tap on Phone” mobile app and start accepting payments instantly, providing consumers with a seamless and secure checkout experience.

“Tap On Phone” is a simple and cost-effective acceptance technology developed to cater to the needs of micro and small businesses such as groceries, kiosks, restaurants, barbershops, small retailers, and services like delivery.

Maher Mikati – areeba CEO said: “Many small and medium merchants in the Arab world are currently not accepting electronic payments, despite the safety, convenience, and value it would bring for their businesses. Turning a mobile phone into an acceptance device unlocks tremendous opportunities for those merchants by increasing their sales and reducing their costs. As part of areeba’s commitment to drive and empower cashless payments in our region, we are glad to join forces with Visa to pilot this new solution in Lebanon before rolling it out in the Lebanese market as well in other markets in our region”.

Mario Makary – Visa’s Country Manager in Lebanon and Iraq added “The pandemic has made it critical for businesses to expand their payment methods beyond cash, as consumers expect and prefer secure and seamless cashless payment methods wherever they shop. Visa’s Tap on Phone can help businesses go digital quickly, avoid lost sales and improve cash flow by accepting contactless payments anywhere, anytime while improving the customer experience. Customers win too, as they can make payments in seconds by simply tapping their contactless card or phone to the merchant’s Tap on Phone-enabled smartphone. We are excited to partner with areeba to bring this innovative digital payment solution that will help unlock access to the digital economy for more Lebanese consumers and businesses.”

-Ends-

About areeba

areeba is an electronic payment technology company licensed by Visa and Mastercard and has a partnership agreement with Discover and American Express. Established in 2017, areeba adopts the latest technologies and provides solutions and payment services to banks, governments and merchants to suit their aspirations and needs.

areeba offers services tailored to global requirements, from card issuance and management, non-contact payment solutions, contactless and mobile payment. It also provides merchants and governments with the latest e-commerce platform and point-of-sale machines that adopt the highest standards and safety systems.

For more information, visit www.areeba.com, or @areebalebanon on LinkedIn, Facebook or Instagram.

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About Visa, www.visamiddleeast.com/blog, @VisaNews and @Visamiddleeast.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021