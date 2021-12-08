Apple Authorized Reseller Combining Expertise in Tech and Education for Better Learning Experiences

Dubai – All Prints, a leading educational and distribution service provider in the Middle East, has joined Apple’s network of resellers to offer educational services to academic institutions within the United Arab Emirates.

As an Authorized Apple Reseller and experienced integrator, All Prints will complement the provision of Apple devices with its expertise in the educational field. With over 50 years of experience, the educational service leader will offer schools a holistic approach to modern day teaching and learning.

All Prints provides solution-as-a-service and subscription-based services that support the use of Apple products in teaching and learning. Access to digital resources and e-books from All Prints publishers, in addition to its Learning Management System (LMS), professional development and deployment, renders All Prints a one-stop shop for software, hardware, technology, and education services.

“With distance learning and the evolution of education, technology has become a key catalyst of change within the field. We have joined Apple’s network of Authorized resellers to leverage our books, curricula, and educational services which complement Apple’s products and services, thus providing academic institutions with the most up-to-date offerings in education,” says Nadia Khayat, Managing Partner of All Prints.

About All Prints

Established as a bookstore in Abu Dhabi in 1968, All Prints has gone on to expand and diversify. The company now provides both educational and distribution services to schools and universities throughout the Arab world.

All Prints is the main supplier of textbooks, educational materials and digital solutions to major universities, schools and educational institutions throughout the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Lebanon. It is a one-stop shop that meets the needs of any school or university that wishes to go beyond the traditional textbook.

Very much a family business incorporating family values, the team at All Prints works to ensure a personal, tailored service for each individual customer. We partner with schools and universities to make sure they have the best possible materials for their needs. Site visits together with comprehensive assessment procedures underpin the service and guarantee efficiency and excellence.

