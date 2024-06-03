GITEX Africa 2024 (www.GITEXAfrica.com), a prominent gathering of leading technology innovators, once again welcomed Zecurion in Marrakech. The insider threat protection vendor was set to exhibit its cutting-edge solutions, underscoring the commitments to fortifying cybersecurity measures and safeguarding businesses from internal risks.

Comprehensive Insider Threat Protection and Proactive Risk Mitigation

Zecurion’s participation at GITEX Africa 2024 highlighted its advanced solutions for detecting and mitigating insider threats. Vendor’s offerings span comprehensive employee monitoring, behavior analysis, proactive risk mitigation, and anomaly detection, aimed at safeguarding sensitive data and intellectual property within organizations.

Unveiling Latest Innovations

At the event, attendees had the opportunity to witness live demonstrations of Zecurion solutions, interact with the team, and gain valuable insights into the effectiveness of the vendor’s offerings. This year Zecurion brought its latest DLP (https://apo-opa.co/4c2MCn5) + DCAP (https://apo-opa.co/4c2MDaD) ecosystem, ensuring powerful protection with both data-centric and people-centric approaches to cybersecurity.

Networking and Collaboration Opportunities

GITEX Africa 2024 has created a conducive environment for Zecurion to engage in meaningful networking and collaboration opportunities.

By connecting with industry peers, cybersecurity professionals, and protential customers, the vendor aims to foster partnerships and collaborations that enhance insider threat protection and contribute to the collective efforts in fortifying cybersecurity measures globally.

“Zecurion’s active participation at GITEX Africa 2024 reflects our dedication to knowledge sharing, innovation, and collaboration within industry. By aligning our offerings with the evolving landscape of cybersecurity and leveraging events like GITEX Africa 2024, we continue to play vital role in promoting a secure digital environment for businesses and enterprises,” – concludes Alexey Raevsky, CEO, Zecurion.

About Zecurion (www.Zecurion.com/):

Zecurion is a world-class cybersecurity vendor. Founded in 2001, It’s now present in 70+ countries, has 150+ business partners worldwide, received 30+ product awards, and is recognized by “Big 3” (Gartner, Forrester, IDC). Zecurion solutions reveal employee's misbehavior, help in conducting forensic investigations and improve internal security. Renowned for its innovative prowess, including patented technologies, Zecurion delivers state-of-the-art products such as Zecurion Next Generation Data Loss Prevention, Zecurion Data-Centric Audit and Protection and Zecurion Secure Web Gateway. Zecurion remains at the forefront of the industry, consistently evolving to offer rapid deployment and cutting-edge solutions aimed at mitigating insider threats.